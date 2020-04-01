Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We really do need grownups’: Lawmakers scramble to find medical supplies as Trump sits idle

Published

17 mins ago

on

As President Donald Trump watches television and tweets, lawmakers are scrambling to track down medicals supplies needed to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Democrats and Republicans alike have been trying to locate masks, gloves and ventilators for health care workers and other frontline workers in their districts while the White House largely stays on the sidelines, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I start on the phones around 9 in the morning,” said Rep. Greg Meeks (D-NY), “sometimes we get a break 8 or 9 at night. I’m on telephones trying to connect, talking to hospitals, talking to community health centers, talking to the governor’s office, the mayor’s office, the hospital association or HHS or trying to get through to the National Guard or FEMA.”

Lawmakers report frustration that Trump still hasn’t ordered companies to make those items under the Defense Production Act that he has already invoked.

“It does feel a little bit like, where have you been?” said Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA). “We really do need some grownups in the room making this happen.”

Dozens of lawmakers across the country have been trying to coordinate with local, state and federal officials to protect essential workers like police officers and health care professionals.

“The average [wait] right now for N95 [masks] is a four-day supply,” said Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell and Michigan’s other 13 lawmakers are on a text chain trying to boost their state’s supply of gloves and masks, and they’ve persuaded a number of companies to start producing those items.

“I am doing sometimes the highly strategic and the highly detailed small tasks on a daily basis, and toggling between the two,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI). “It’s just kind of a constant back-and-forth.”

Although more companies have started making the supplies doctors and nurses need, the state-by-state response has opened up a highly uneven market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a good thing there is an effort to ramp up supply,” said Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA). “But in the absence of more active federal coordination about where that supply goes, this critical lifesaving equipment becomes the equivalent of toilet paper in the toilet paper aisle in the supermarket, where it is a free-for-all.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Study by White House economists warning of impending pandemic went unheeded by Trump admin: report

Published

1 min ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

According to a report from The New York Times this Tuesday, White House economists published a study last year warning that a pandemic could kill millions of Americans and destroy the economy, but it was ignored by the Trump administration.

As coronavirus began to make headlines in January and February, President Trump's economic advisors downplayed its threat -- in direct contradiction to the September 2019 study which warned that a potential pandemic would not be comparable to the flu.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes again questions social distancing measures despite repeated warnings from experts

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., argued Tuesday that it was "way overkill" for California to keep schools closed for the rest of the academic year in order to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.Nunes, who previously urged Americans to go out to their local restaurants and pubs amid the pandemic, argued that schools should reopen within weeks rather than months during an appearance on Fox News.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Gullible media gushes over Trump’s ‘sober’ tone but he’ll be back to ranting like a lunatic soon enough

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, Donald Trump held a press conference that sounded slightly less like the P.T. Barnum-style daily events whose ratings he's been bragging about ever since he took them over from Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump feared was hogging the spotlight. He managed to admit the death toll is likely to be a six-digit number and, after spending months minimizing the new coronavirus, even admitted this is worse than the flu. Naturally, the forever-gullible press immediately began praise Trump as if he were a two-year-old who went poo-poo in the potty like a big boy.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image