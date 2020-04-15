Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Why are we still playing this game?’: Cable news employees rebelling against carrying Trump’s daily meltdowns

Published

2 mins ago

on

According to a report from the Daily Beast, employees at the major news networks are becoming vocal in their opposition over having to carry Donald Trump’s daily press conferences that are light on details about how the government is dealing with the coronavirus epidemic and long on invective and blame-shifting by the president.

Based upon interviews with cable news staffers, the tipping point for many of them was Monday’s meltdown by the president that also featured what has been called a “propaganda” video that was nothing less than a free advertisement for the president’s re-election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shortly after taking the White House podium, the president introduced a series of video and audio clips that began with a white screen captioned ‘the media minimized the risk from the start,'” the report states. “What followed was several minutes of TV news clips showing various pundits dismissing the threat of the coronavirus early on (no mention, of course, of the president’s weeks-long campaign last month to downplay concerns over the pandemic as a new partisan ‘hoax’), and several governors praising Trump’s handling of the crisis.” 

According to one NBC News employee, ” It was like a Super Bowl-level ad buy, but for free,” and that the president was taking advantage of networks that have continued to cover his self-promoting appearances on an almost daily basis.

With a Fox News insider stating, “It’s a national emergency and Trump is the President of the United States,” as a defense of covering the president, employees at other networks are no longer buying it.

“‘This is absurd,’ said one cable-news staffer, who recalled screaming at his television as the attack ad ran on his network. The source suggested the video looked like something the president’s confidant and unofficial adviser Sean Hannity would’ve aired on his primetime Fox News show,” the report states, with another NBC employee stating, ““Which taxpayer-funded government staff employee spent the entire day editing misleading excerpts of three-month-old press clips to make the president look better? Whose job is that, when viewers are tuning in to learn what the government and CDC guidelines are, and what we should do so that we don’t die?” 

According to the Beast, several employees at NBC/MSNBC are pointing the finger at news executives like network chief Phil Griffin and his boss, NBC News President Andy Lack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Per one network insider, top MSNBC hosts have appealed directly to Griffin to argue against carrying the briefings live. But the network has continued to do so, often only cutting back to its anchors when Trump gets off-track—a threshold that is increasingly difficult to determine, seeing as the president’s default posturing is one of constant meltdown,” the report states, adding that another staffer complained, “Why are we still playing this game? On the one hand, we have a duty to show the news, so we always just wait to see [what he says before cutting away]. But when has this ever been anything other than a reality television show?”

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough has also made a public point on his show criticizing his bosses for airing Trump.

“The networks would never give Barack Obama this much free time to ramble on about what a great job he was doing regardless of the crisis,” he said on Twitter during the Monday presidential meltdown. “Network leaders would be freaked out by conservative criticism and buckle under pressure. This nonstop coverage is just preposterous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to one cable news staffer, “It’s harder and harder to see where the medical information is,” before confiding, “We have a president who completely turns news events into political events, and people shouldn’t carry them if he’s going to handle it like this. [On Monday] he lied about almost every single program he brought up to make himself look good—and you can’t counter that. It was literally a campaign speech and it wasn’t true.”

Of even greater concern by some employees is that the continuing coverage is being driven by ratings-hungry network executives worried about declining advertising revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A former network news executive told The Daily Beast that the pressers—much like Trump’s campaign rallies—had become a ratings boon but said journalists they had spoken to were alarmed at audiences becoming ‘conditioned’ to the nightly press conferences that have lasted for up to three hours,” the report states.

You can read more here

 

 

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Why are we still playing this game?’: Cable news employees rebelling against carrying Trump’s daily meltdowns

Published

1 min ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, employees at the major news networks are becoming vocal in their opposition over having to carry Donald Trump's daily press conferences that are light on details about how the government is dealing with the coronavirus epidemic and long on invective and blame-shifting by the president.

Based upon interviews with cable news staffers, the tipping point for many of them was Monday's meltdown by the president that also featured what has been called a "propaganda" video that was nothing less than a free advertisement for the president's re-election.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Millions of Americans may never get stimulus checks — some might be tricked into paying TurboTax to get theirs

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Congress has approved billions of dollars of checks for Americans hard hit by the biggest round of layoffs in U.S. history. But millions of Americans will have to wait months for that money — and millions more may never get the money at all.

That’s because the rescue legislation left it to the IRS, an agency gutted by Congress, to organize the complex logistics of delivering the money to those entitled to it. As the IRS has struggled, for-profit tax preparation companies, notably Intuit, the maker of TurboTax, have stepped in with websites to help people get their checks.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump delaying stimulus checks to put his name on them is going to blow up in his face with voters: ex-Senator

Published

57 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday morning, former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) pummeled Donald Trump for forcing the Treasury to hold up sending out the desperately-needed $1200 stimulus checks to taxpayers so his name could be printed on the memo line.

According to the former lawmaker, Trump's self-promoting maneuver is going to infuriate exactly the voters he needs if he has any hope of being re-elected.

"You guys talked about swing voters earlier," McCaskill told host Joe Scarborough. "Swing voters are where presidential elections are won or lost -- let's make no mistake about that. It's not the people that are screaming on either end of the spectrum, it's the folks in the middle that maybe voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but will turn around and vote for Joe Biden this year."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image