Yale psychologist: Trump’s coronavirus failures happen when ‘you grant power to someone who cannot handle it’

Psychologist Dr. Bandy Lee noted Thursday that the coronavirus leadership failure we’ve seen in the White House is exactly what happens when power is given to someone who isn’t ready for it.

“We warned against delaying impeachment, and we warned against turning over the articles of impeachment so quickly. We also warned against having so few articles of impeachment,” she said on Twitter. “The reason we so urged the Congress to consult with us was not because they would not be able to do their political jobs; it was because the job that was needed was medical. An ‘airtight argument’ does not work when someone cannot even engage rationally in the first place.”

Lee was among the psychologists and mental health experts saying that the president isn’t mentally fit to handle the job as president. She along with many others signed onto a letter asking to invoke the 25th Amendment.

“Simply the time allowed to continue in office balloons into uncontrollable expectations, which is what we have seen. This is what happens when you grant power to someone who cannot handle it—and the same holds true between now and November,” she said.