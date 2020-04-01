‘You deserve to lose!’ Lindsey Graham gets shredded for begging for campaign cash during pandemic

Sen. Lindsey Graham issued a somber plea for campaign donations during the coronavirus outbreak — and he was met with furious mockery.

The South Carolina Republican faces a strong Democratic challenger in Jaime Harrison, as well as criticism from fellow Republicans, and he asked supporters for campaign donations for himself and prayers for health care workers on the front lines of the global pandemic.

“We’re trying to starve, kill this disease, and we need to follow the guidelines, but there is a campaign afoot,” Graham said. “The liberals want to take back the Senate, they want the White House, and they haven’t stopped at all here against me, so I need your help.”

With so much happening, it’s easy to forget that the 2020 campaign is still going on. If you’re able, would you consider giving a small donation to help me spread my common-sense conservative message? https://t.co/ZIQ6NcYwgN pic.twitter.com/YG8aUnRqXz — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 31, 2020

Other social media users blasted his request.

Absolutely not. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) April 1, 2020

You have no chance, sycophant — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) April 1, 2020

No. No, I will not. You have spent the last 3 years as the toady for a foreign-owned mob President who has used extortion, bribery, bullying and lies to run this country to the ground. May you live out your days in unemployed dishonor. — Tami Burages (@tburages) April 1, 2020

YEA …I’LL GLADLY DONATE TO YOUR OPPONENT. — Windmill Cancer Awareness 💨 (@ResistRemove45) March 31, 2020

When you threw your temper tantrum during the Kavanaugh hearings, I vowed I would support your opponent who ever it turned out to be. I have given many times and hundreds of dollars to @harrisonjaime because oath breakers are not worthy of re-election! — TX Pablito (@pumbarger) March 31, 2020

What the rubles-to-dollars exchange rate these days? Resign, traitor. — Greg Olear (@gregolear) April 1, 2020

Thoughts and prayers — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) March 31, 2020

After reading your groveling tweet, BEGGING for money, I’ve found there wasn’t one person that supported you and said YES! 🤷🏽‍♀️NOT one….Let’s reflect shall we? You Russian/Trump ass-kisser…😤😤😤😤😤🧢👇👇👇Bu-bye!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2mdWpDBvss — RENwET 🆘 (@RENEEWEATHERS2) April 1, 2020

Why bother donating to this jellyfish? When is the last time Graham hold a town hall? 1,000+ days ago. #SendLindseyHome @harrisonjaime — Denise Wu (@denisewu) March 31, 2020

OMG this is hilarious. Ms. Lindsey asking for money in the middle of a pandemic when the entire country is shutdown is literally everything we need to know about you. — Marginally Wicked Resister (@PinkyD124) March 31, 2020

You deserve to lose @LindseyGrahamSC And you more than deserve it. pic.twitter.com/4YgtkUZhPF — Windmill Cancer Awareness 💨 (@ResistRemove45) March 31, 2020

You’ve been enabling a man whose incompetence and moral bankruptcy is killing your constituents. Find your conscience. Is there any line he could cross to cause you to abandon this monster? PS: I think know the answer.

PPS: I would walk across glass to vote for your opponent. pic.twitter.com/CCGoBgvs0O — Amy Hayes (@tangentsafari) April 1, 2020

