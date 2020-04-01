Quantcast
‘You deserve to lose!’ Lindsey Graham gets shredded for begging for campaign cash during pandemic

1 min ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham issued a somber plea for campaign donations during the coronavirus outbreak — and he was met with furious mockery.

The South Carolina Republican faces a strong Democratic challenger in Jaime Harrison, as well as criticism from fellow Republicans, and he asked supporters for campaign donations for himself and prayers for health care workers on the front lines of the global pandemic.

“We’re trying to starve, kill this disease, and we need to follow the guidelines, but there is a campaign afoot,” Graham said. “The liberals want to take back the Senate, they want the White House, and they haven’t stopped at all here against me, so I need your help.”

Other social media users blasted his request.

