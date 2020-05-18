‘A major scandal’: Plot thickens in Trump’s firing of State Dept inspector general after Saudi investigation revealed

The plot thickened in the firing of a State Department inspector general last week, and new reporting raised alarm into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s activity.

The department’s inspector general Steve Linick was investigating whether Pompeo had ordered a government employee to perform mundane chores — such as dog walking — for his personal benefit, but new reporting from NBC News shows that he was also “investigating use of emergency declaration last year to sell arms to Saudis over the objections of Congress.

JUST IN – 2 sources confirm to me that State Dept IG Linick was also investigating use of emergency declaration last year to sell arms to Saudis over objections of Congress — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) May 18, 2020

“I have learned that there may be another reason for Mr. Linick’s firing. His office was investigating—at my request—Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia. We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed,” Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel told CNN.

The news set off a firestorm of criticism.

Pompeo trying to override the will of Congress to help the Trump Organization's favorite customers commit more atrocities in Yemen would be a major scandal. There can be no excuse if Congress doesn't hold a hearing at once. And shame on Johnson for covering for this! https://t.co/nPt8fQCtHY — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 18, 2020

Pompeo blew the Congressional notification on the Saudi arms deal last April. That may have been illegal. Congress voted to oppose the sale but couldn’t stop it because of a Trump veto. Linick was hot on the trail & then got fired. 🤔 https://t.co/e28SNWbXTN — Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) May 18, 2020

Here's the letter we sent to State Dept. IG Linnick last year asking him to look into the Saudi arms sale. https://t.co/TEdo7oOXgO Secretary Pompeo's attempt to fire him will only call more attention to this issue. https://t.co/acz1BIYiKD — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) May 18, 2020

Pompeo's belief in being America’s “Christian Leader” propels him to in his thinking he can do anything, including have Trump fire an inspector general to cover up his wrongdoing. — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) May 18, 2020

President Donald J. Trump directs US foreign policy. Linnick was investigating Pompeo for implementing the President’s foreign policy? as for the erands…thanks karen https://t.co/svuZoH5g4m — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) May 18, 2020

🔘 SecState Pompeo defended MBS after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and, it now appears, was facilitating the not-quite-legal sale of arms to Saudi Arabia. Is this why he flew to Jerusalem last Wednesday? https://t.co/HLgFyTuqVS — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) May 18, 2020

breaking news re Pompeo, previously known as the public face of the Trump admin defense of the Saudis during scandal over Khashoggi killing https://t.co/xV1o5U8NNQ — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) May 18, 2020

