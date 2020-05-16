‘A national humiliation’: Steve Schmidt rips into ‘imbecile’ Trump for completely botching the COVID-19 crisis
Appearing on MSNBC with guest host Joy Reid, former GOP campaign consultant Steve Schmidt tore into Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has let to over 85,000 f dead, 35 million unemployed and the economy reeling.
Noting how other presidents have handled major disruptions, Schmidt said the damaged economy above all can be laid at Trump’s feet.
Praising America’s response to tragedies Schmidt explained, “We have fed more people, clothed more people, liberated more people and cured more people.”
he then turned to Donald Trump.
“Donald Trump has been the worst president this country has even had,” he stated. “I don’t say that hyperbolically — he is. But he is a consequential president. He has brought this country, in three short years, to a place of weakness that is simply unimaginable if you are pondering where we are today from the day where Barack Obama left office.”
“This is a moment of unparalleled national humiliation, of weakness when you listen to the president,” he continued. “There are the musing of an imbecile, an idiot. And I don’t use those words to name-call, I use them because they are the precise words in the English language to describe his behavior, his comportment, his actions. We’ve never seen a level of incompetence, a level of ineptitude so staggering on a daily basis from anybody on the history of the country.”
Watch below via MSNBC:
2020 Election
Trump officials scrambling to come up with a coronavirus plan that could help salvage his re-election: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is floundering in its efforts to craft a re-election strategy that can work in the coronavirus pandemic — particularly his planned efforts to woo communities of color.
"Almost a month ago, as the coronavirus exacted an outsized toll on vulnerable groups across America, President Donald Trump turned to an under-the-radar White House council to quickly determine how the federal government 'can best support minority and distressed communities," wrote Gabby Orr. "Little has come of it. The White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, repurposed by Trump on April 22 to confront the pandemic’s disproportionate damage to communities of color, is still assembling proposals to reduce racial health disparities that have been magnified by the coronavirus outbreak, according to four people familiar with the planning."
2020 Election
It’s not just a chant at Trump’s rallies or lame wordplay in his tweets — it’s his call to fascist rule
You know someone's in a real panic when they start running in circles, and that's what Donald Trump has been doing for the past week. He started off last Sunday with an epic tweetstorm, 126 of them in all, the third-highest total for one day in his presidency, according to FactBa.se, which keeps track of Trump's statements. "Obamagate!" he tweeted, following that one with "Because it was Obamagate, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in history!"
2020 Election
Trump threatens Facebook and Twitter in ominous early morning rage-tweet
In an early-morning tweet, Donald Trump issued threats against a wide array of social media platforms saying they are engaging in "illegal" activities at the behest of the "Radical Left."
Linking to a clip of a speech given by conservative gadfly Michelle Malkin complaining about censorship, the president wrote, "The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle!"
You can see the tweet below:
The Radical Left is in total command & control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google. The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned, and send names & events. Thank you Michelle! https://t.co/ZQfcfD3Hk9