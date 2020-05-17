Quantcast
Connect with us

America’s 53 million caregivers: More than 1 in 5 Americans are taking care of their elderly, ill and disabled relatives and friends

Published

1 min ago

on

Immunocompromised people, seniors with dementia and anyone with a chronic disease are more likely to experience the most severe COVID-19 symptoms. Caregivers face new worries due to the coronavirus, including whether they can they still assist their vulnerable relatives and friends and what they should do if they themselves or someone they live with gets sick.

ADVERTISEMENT

This quandary affects about 21.3% of Americans. The total number of Americans doing this unpaid work has reached an estimated 53 million in 2019, according to the latest data collected by the National Alliance for Caregiving, an advocacy and research organization, and AARP. That number, which excludes people caring for children without disabilities, is up from 43.5 million, the previous estimate made in 2015.

Caregivers support their loved ones and friends by voluntarily performing an array of duties. They help with activities of daily living, such as eating and getting dressed, along with a range of medical needs. They change bandages, make sure the person they’re caring for is taking their drugs and monitor symptoms.

The report also observes that more than 6 in 10 caregivers are women, their average age is 49 and about 1 in 10 is a college student.

Caregiving under ordinary circumstances could take at least 23 hours per week, with few breaks and little support. With COVID-19 social distancing measures, restrictions on getting more help at home is making caregiving even more challenging.

The pandemic is also increasing the toll that caregiving takes on the health and finances of caregivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

And even before COVID-19 arose, about 1 in 4 caregivers were struggling to coordinate health care from multiple providers, up from 1 in 5 in 2015. Almost half have taken at least one financial hit as a result of their caregiving, the new report found.

Still, until now the government hasn’t done much to support caregivers. Congress did work some funding for them into the $2 trillion relief package known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act – $100 million for services to support caregivers but the exact details remain to be seen.

Several organizations provide caregivers with resources and guidance on people caring for others who have contracted COVID-19, but advice is not enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe that health care systems ought to take steps to make sure that caregivers are adequately protected with the masks and other personal protective equipment they need at home, and have access to telehealth services for their loved ones and check-ins from clinicians who can ensure they have what they need to take good care of themselves.

[Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]The Conversation

ADVERTISEMENT

Erin E. Kent, Associate Professor of Health Policy and Management, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

White House turmoil as senior staffer denied key promotion after right-wing fury on Twitter: report

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, a senior White House official slated to take a high profile position overseeing domestic policy had his appointment derailed by a furious response on Twitter from extremist conservatives questioning his bonafides.

The report notes that Derek Lyons was on the verge of being announced as President Donald Trump’s next top domestic policy adviser before having the rug pulled out from him and seeing the job suddenly go to Brooke Rollins.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Florida voter registration trips ups his Mar-a-Lago plans

Published

33 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

Amid all the intensity and serious of pandemic, this little fable with no international significance has been percolating over in a quiet corner of our world.

Once upon a time, a couple of months ago, Donald Trump moved his formal residence – and voting address – from the gilded Trump Tower in New York City to the equally exclusive Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach. But, in doing so, he stubbed his toe on local regulations that now are keeping him from adding a dock to his property.

Maybe he plans to move from golf to boating. More likely, he wanted to serve his high-flying friends and visitors at Mar-a-Lago by providing a waterside mooring.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Inmate with COVID-19 taken off ventilator, returned to virus-riddled Florida prison. He just died

Published

57 mins ago

on

May 17, 2020

By

MIAMI — About three weeks ago, Henry Camacho, an inmate at Sumter Correctional Institution, was removed from his dorm.He had chills, shortness of breath and had lost his sense of taste. Four days later, he was tested for COVID-19.Like 102 other men at the facility, he tested positive. His health was quickly declining and he was transported to the Bayfront Health hospital in Brooksville. There, he was put on a ventilator and his daughter, Crystal Camacho, was granted a “death bed visit” to say goodbye.Camacho drove nearly five hours to Bushnell from her home in Fort Lauderdale to say her goodby... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image