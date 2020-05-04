Ann Coulter says Trump clearly wasn’t to blame for Family Dollar shooting — because the perp was Black

On Friday, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan was fatally shot after telling a customer to wear a protective face mask.

In response to bereaved Parkland father Fred Guttenberg demanding President Donald Trump take responsibility for having cheered on the armed lockdown protesters in Michigan, and to consider whether that endorsement had any role in the violence, right-wing author Ann Coulter replied on Twitter that Trump couldn’t possibly have been the cause of the shooting.

Her evidence? The shooter was Black.

I wouldn't have mentioned that the anti-mask shooter at the Flint Dollar Store was black, but if liberals are going to blame Trump supporters …https://t.co/qBdgLKCZct https://t.co/biUgPY6lQM — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 4, 2020

Commenters on social media immediately pounced on Coulter.

WTF is wrong with you!? — Lrn2Swm (@lrn2_swm) May 4, 2020

Are you saying trump supporters are only white or only white people should have guns? — 👊😷 (@Butterspray1) May 4, 2020

You probably don't realize you just made black people and the Trump base of supporters mutually exclusive. But you did. You just said the Trump base is a white movement. It is. — Anthony Jones (@TheBigTizzle) May 4, 2020

She can’t not be racist, even for one day. — TurtlesGalore2 (@TGalore2) May 4, 2020

Jarringly horrible, Coulter. Go back to your "how to be a decent human" studies, you obviously require more help. — K. Sennholz MD (@MtnMD) May 4, 2020