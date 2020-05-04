Quantcast
Ann Coulter says Trump clearly wasn’t to blame for Family Dollar shooting — because the perp was Black

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan was fatally shot after telling a customer to wear a protective face mask.

In response to bereaved Parkland father Fred Guttenberg demanding President Donald Trump take responsibility for having cheered on the armed lockdown protesters in Michigan, and to consider whether that endorsement had any role in the violence, right-wing author Ann Coulter replied on Twitter that Trump couldn’t possibly have been the cause of the shooting.

Her evidence? The shooter was Black.

Commenters on social media immediately pounced on Coulter.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
The United States is the only country in the world that hasn’t seen it’s COVID-19 death arc down

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

States around the country are beginning to reopen bars, beaches, restaurants, salons and other establishments where people tend to congregate in large numbers. While most states are promising that there must be social distancing and masks, the reality is that the United States hasn't done enough to stop the steady climb of COVID-19 death.

Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake revealed charts of the fatality rate in the United States compared to other countries experiencing huge waves of coronavirus infection. While other countries, like Italy and France, have managed to get their per-capita curve arc somewhat. The United States has not.

‘It’s not a pandemic’: Boston protesters chant ‘it’s a hoax’ and ‘Make America Great Again’

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Protests continue against stay-at-home orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, a large crowd gathered at the Massachuttes state capitol in Boston to protest the shutdown order by Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Matt Stout, state house reporter for the Boston Globe, documented the protest from inside the capitol.

He reported protesters saying "this is communism" and "we don't want your shutdown anymore."

“It’s not a pandemic!” a speaker falsely claimed. “The reason why they’re doing this ... to turn the United States of America into the United Socialist States of America.”

Security guard shot in the head after telling woman to wear mask inside Family Dollar store

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was shot and killed this Friday after telling a woman to wear a mask inside the store, which is required by the state.

Calvin Munerlyn, 43, died at a local hospital after he was shot in the head. The shooter and a second suspect are still at large.

According to witnesses, Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation with the woman who tried to enter the store without a mask. After the argument, the woman left in an SUV, which then returned 20 minutes later. Two men exited the SUV and entered the store to confront Munerlyn. One of the men was yelling at Munerlyn for disrespecting his wife, when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him.

