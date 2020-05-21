Trump ‘should apologize’ for praising ‘antisemite’ Henry Ford: ADL

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League suggested President Donald Trump to apologize for comments made during a tour of a Ford factory in Michigan.

Trump praised the “good bloodlines” of Henry Ford, resulting in harsh criticism online.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded to Trump’s comments on Twitter.

“Henry Ford was an antisemite and one of America’s staunchest proponents of eugenics,” Greenblatt noted.

“The President should apologize,” he counseled.

In case Trump “doesn’t know why” he should apology, Greenblatt include a link to ADL’s briefing on Ford.