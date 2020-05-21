Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ‘should apologize’ for praising ‘antisemite’ Henry Ford: ADL

Published

13 mins ago

on

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League suggested President Donald Trump to apologize for comments made during a tour of a Ford factory in Michigan.

Trump praised the “good bloodlines” of Henry Ford, resulting in harsh criticism online.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded to Trump’s comments on Twitter.

“Henry Ford was an antisemite and one of America’s staunchest proponents of eugenics,” Greenblatt noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The President should apologize,” he counseled.

In case Trump “doesn’t know why” he should apology, Greenblatt include a link to ADL’s briefing on Ford.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘should apologize’ for praising ‘antisemite’ Henry Ford: ADL

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League suggested President Donald Trump to apologize for comments made during a tour of a Ford factory in Michigan.

Trump praised the “good bloodlines” of Henry Ford, resulting in harsh criticism online.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded to Trump's comments on Twitter.

"Henry Ford was an antisemite and one of America's staunchest proponents of eugenics," Greenblatt noted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Pandering from her gilded cage’: Melania Trump scorned for coronavirus town hall message

Published

24 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

On Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump delivered a pre-recorded message to the American people as part of CNN's coronavirus town hall.

Many commenters on social media were not impressed with her speech.

Melania Trump just... shouldn’t talk. She advises the kids to read a book. We know she hasn’t read s—-. #CNN #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/LKqqzfwIyd

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is on the verge of repeating a historic disaster as he continues to push virus hoax

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

There’s a meme that appears now and then on Facebook and other social media: “Those who don’t study history are doomed to repeat it. Yet those who do study history are doomed to stand by helplessly while everyone else repeats it.”

That’s funny. What’s not is that the Trump administration and its coterie of China-bashers, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and aided by Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton, have recently been dusting off the fake-intelligence playbook Vice President Dick Cheney used in 2002 and 2003 to justify war with Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. At that time, the administration of President George W. Bush put enormous pressure on the U.S. intelligence community to ratify spurious allegations that Saddam Hussein was in league with al-Qaeda and that his regime had assembled an arsenal of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. Fantasy claims they may have been, but they did help to convince many skeptical conservatives and spooked liberals that a unilateral, illegal invasion of Iraq was urgently needed.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image