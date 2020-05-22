Quantcast
Connect with us

As acting intelligence chair, Rubio can be the ‘Trump whisperer’ on foreign policy

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Florida’s senior U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio should make the most of his talents as “Trump whisperer.” He could help elevate the country’s stature in the eyes of a disappointed world.This week, Republican leaders tapped Rubio to be acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of the most powerful committees in Congress.His predecessor, North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, is under investigation for recent suspicious stock transactions after being briefed about the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. He has stepped aside.Rubio, the committee’s most influential and knowledgeable member, is th…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s praise of an anti-Semite’s ‘good bloodlines’ triggers furious backlash

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump once again is dog-whistling to his base. While delivering a campaign-style speech at a Michigan Ford auto plant that’s been retooled to manufacture personal protective gear, Trump decided to take a walk into history and praise the company’s founder, the infamous anti-Semite Henry Ford.

Henry Ford gave America the Model T,  mass production, and after death, the non-profit Ford Foundation, but he also was an anti-Semite who reportedly blamed Jewish people for World War I and World War II, published anti-Semitic propaganda, and was a Nazi sympathizer.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP lawmaker fact-checked on not wearing a face covering: ‘Oxygen masks are not the same’

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

One Arizona state lawmaker said she's not wearing protective equipment because she's reviewed the scientific literature and believes it could harm her health.

"I have 17 pre-COVID scientific, peer-reviewed studies/references that detail the health risks of prolonged wearing of face masks," Republican state Rep. Kelly Townsend posted on Twitter. "Therefore, I will not be wearing one today."

"Mask-wearers should have nothing to worry about, if they work," she added, with the hashtag #MyBodyMyChoice and a picture of printer paper.

https://twitter.com/KellyTownsend11/status/1262782877181202433

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Not their fault’: Trump tells Michigan not to blame Ford Motors for his refusal to wear a mask

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump defended his refusal to wear a mask while visiting a Ford plant on Thursday evening.

"President Donald Trump on Thursday did not wear a mask for coronavirus protection during the public part of touring a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan, despite a state law and company policy requiring facial coverings there," CNBC reported. "Trump, who has consistently refused to wear a mask in public, was visiting Ford’s Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, which has a policy of requiring masks there."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image