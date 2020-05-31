Atlanta mayor levels Trump for comments taunting George Floyd protesters: He’s ‘making it worse’

Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning after yet another night of protests rocked her city, the mayor of Atlanta bluntly told Donald Trump to keep his mouth shut about the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and the protests that have followed.
Speaking with host Jake Tapper, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was asked about comments the president has been making on Twitter about the protestors which have included threats of using “vicious dogs” and “ominous weapons.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“President Trump has been tweeting about the violent protests across the country. he vowed to step in and use, quote, ‘the unlimited power of our military’ and he suggested local officials should, quote, ‘get tough and fight.’ He’s also talked about threatening ‘the most vicious dogs and most ominous weapons I have ever seen’ to use against protesters in Washington, D.C.,” host Tapper began. “What do you make of the way the president has handled this crisis?”
“He should just stop talking,” she bluntly stated. “This is like Charlottesville all over again.”
“He speaks and he makes it worse,” she continued. “There are times when you should just be quiet and I wish that he would just be quiet. Or if he can’t be silent, if there is somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray he reads it and at least says the right things, because he is making it worse.”
Watch below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Driving SUVs into demonstrators. Firing paint-ball rounds at people on their own front porch. Pushing an elderly man to the ground. These were just a few of the incidents witnessed as a militarized nation faced off against its own people on Saturday.
Police driving their SUV cruisers into protesters in Brooklyn, New York.
National Guard and local officers firing paint gun rounds at people standing on their own front porch in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Massive armored S.W.A.T. vehicles and lines of riot police in Columbia, South Carolina and elsewhere.
Police units firing rubber bullets and tear gas at kneeling, non-violent demonstrators in Dallas, Texas.
In a video posted to Twitter, a Seattle police officer was caught placing his knee on the neck and head of a George Floyd protester in much the same manner that led to the death of the Minneapolis man that has led to the nationwide protest.
In the video, the man, clad in a bright orange sweatshirt, is forced to the ground by two police officers who are seen holding down as they put restraints on him. During the incident, one officer uses his knee to hold the man down, causing onlookers to yell at the cops, “Get your f*cking knee of his neck!” as the man begged for help.
Noting the calls, the second officer instructed his colleague to move his knee after seeing they were being filmed.
According to a report from the Daily Beast, officials at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) believe that a "statistically significant" increase in pneumonia-related deaths in Florida may be related to the COVID-19 virus.
With Florida being one of the first states to re-open after most of the country went into an almost complete shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports of deaths in sthe state have been under more scrutiny than usual as health experts attempt to get their arms around the health crisis.