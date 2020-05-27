Black family smeared as drug dealers in viral post after hosting at-home funeral for teen killed in crash

A black family in Michigan was publicly accused of dealing drugs after hosting an at-home funeral for their teenage daughter.
Danajiea Gardener was killed in a hit-and-run crash May 14, and her parents hosted a funeral days later for family and friends at their Grand Rapids home, reported WOOD-TV.
Then, on May 20, someone posted a map to their home on Craigslist and accused the family of dealing drugs — and littered the message with racial slurs.
“Keep your guns close,” the post warns, “they will be breaking in to area homes soon.”
The racist post was shared hundreds of times on social media, and the teen’s family is concerned for their safety.
“I was angry, I was very angry because of what we were doing, because of what we were here for,” said Tatiana Matthews, the 17-year-old girl’s mother. “Now we’re hugging our babies even more tighter. We don’t know if we’re going to be targeted for something else. We don’t know and it’s just scary.”
The racist post was shared hundreds of times on social media, and the city’s Human Rights Ordinance staff is investigating whether the posting violated any laws.
