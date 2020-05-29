Business owner kills Minneapolis man with shotgun blasts during protests over George Floyd’s killing

A business owner shot and killed a man during violent protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
A skirmish broke out late Wednesday near East Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue, and police said 43-year-old Calvin Lewis Horton Jr. was killed by a shotgun blast, reported WCCO-TV.
“I start to see like thousands of people running around,” said restaurant owner Hector Hernandez. “Next thing you know we have probably 100 people banging on the windows throwing rocks.”
Horton, of Minneapolis, was shot in the chest and upper portions of his body, police said.
“All of a sudden a man is running over here and he just collapsed right there in the corner,” said Abi Baires, who was working nearby.
The owner of a nearby business was charged in Horton’s killing, but Baires said Floyd was her friend and would have been saddened by the violence.
“My business is going to get replaced,” Baires said. “People are still going to come here when all this is over but to witness another Black man dying right here, and fighting for his life, which is what we’re — the opposite of what we want justice for.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.