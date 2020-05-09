Quantcast
Connect with us

BUSTED: Violent neo-Nazi steps down from CEO post at government-contracted surveillance company after being outed

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to KUTV, Banjo CEO Damien Patton has resigned after reports surfaced of his past affiliation with white supremacist groups, and his involvement in a drive-by shooting of a synagogue two decades ago.

“According to a story by Matt Stroud of OneZero Media, Banjo CEO and co-founder Damien Patton, 47, pleaded guilty in 1992 for assisting a KKK leader in a drive-by shooting of a Jewish synagogue. It was a story initially reported by The Tennessean in 1992,” said the report. “More than 1,000 pages of court records, reviewed by OneZero, but not independently confirmed by 2News, show Patton was an active participant in white supremacist groups in his youth. Patton admitted to also participating in talks on white supremacy, where he advocated for the elimination of blacks and Jews.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m deeply honored to have worked alongside the Banjo team and am proud of all we have accomplished thus far,” said Patton in his resignation announcement. “I am confident Banjo’s greatest days are still ahead and will do everything in my power to ensure our mission succeeds. However, under the current circumstances, I believe Banjo’s best path forward is under different leadership.”

Banjo, a Utah-based tech firm, has worked with the government to provide artificial intelligence systems that screen people for public safety agencies. It was referred to by Inc.’s Will Bourne as “the most influential social media company you’ve never heard of.” In recent years, Patton and the company have made boasts at major tech conferences that their algorithm allows them to “know things before anyone else.”

Following the investigations into Patton, the state of Utah has suspended Banjo’s contract.

This is not an isolated incident. In recent years, reports have surfaced of the extent to which far-right activists have sought to insert themselves into big tech and surveillance. Clearview AI, another prominent tech firm that provides facial recognition to ICE, the FBI, and local police departments around the country, has extensive ties to fringe pro-Trump conspiracy theorists and neo-Nazis.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

White House expects more pandemic-related economic damage coming but have no plan to battle it: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

According to a report in the New York Times, Donald Trump's administration is expecting months of more economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic but officials are divided on how to handle it with an election in November looming.

The report states following the latest jobs report showing massive unemployment never seen before, "Congress and the Trump administration face a pivotal choice: Continue spending trillions trying to shore up businesses and workers, or bet that state reopenings will jump-start the United States economy."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Violent neo-Nazi steps down from CEO post at government-contracted surveillance company after being outed

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

According to KUTV, Banjo CEO Damien Patton has resigned after reports surfaced of his past affiliation with white supremacist groups, and his involvement in a drive-by shooting of a synagogue two decades ago.

"According to a story by Matt Stroud of OneZero Media, Banjo CEO and co-founder Damien Patton, 47, pleaded guilty in 1992 for assisting a KKK leader in a drive-by shooting of a Jewish synagogue. It was a story initially reported by The Tennessean in 1992," said the report. "More than 1,000 pages of court records, reviewed by OneZero, but not independently confirmed by 2News, show Patton was an active participant in white supremacist groups in his youth. Patton admitted to also participating in talks on white supremacy, where he advocated for the elimination of blacks and Jews."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s support among seniors collapsing as voters are repelled by his coronavirus debacle: NYT

Published

2 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, support for Donald Trump among older voters is collapsing as voters are increasingly repelled by his bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic where he keeps upping the number of possible dead -- and then calling his efforts a success.

The report, by the Times' Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni notes that Republicans and Trump have been counting on seniors as a voting bloc to secure his re-election, but now see those same voters slipping away.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image