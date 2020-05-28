Central Park incident just one more example of white women using their status to terrorize black men: NYT’s Charles Blow

Amy Cooper is just the latest example of white women using their privilege and femininity to terrorize black men, according to a new column from Charles Blow.

The New York Times columnist explains that a video recording of an incident involving Cooper, an investment manager, and Christian Cooper, a science editor, has a long and shameful historical precedent.

“This racial street theater against black people is an endemic, primal feature of the Republic,” Blow write. “Specifically, I am enraged by white women weaponizing racial anxiety, using their white femininity to activate systems of white terror against black men. This has long been a power white women realized they had and that they exerted.”

The video shows Amy Cooper threatening to call 911 to report that a black man was threatening her in Central Park, after Christian Cooper asked her to follow the rules for keeping dogs on their leash so he can continue bird watching.

“In a disturbing number of the recent cases of the police being called on black people for doing everyday, mundane things, the calls have been initiated by white women,” Blow writes. “And understand this: Black people view calling the police on them as an act of terror, one that could threaten their lives, and this fear is not without merit.”

White politicians have long justified their racial terror by claiming to be the defenders of white women, and untold lynchings have been carried out after white women claimed a black man raped, attacked or even merely spoke them — as Emmett Till’s accuser falsely claimed.

“There are too many noosed necks, charred bodies and drowned souls for these white women not to know precisely what they are doing,” Blow writes. “They are using their white femininity as an instrument of terror against black men.”