Quantcast
Connect with us

Central Park incident just one more example of white women using their status to terrorize black men: NYT’s Charles Blow

Published

1 min ago

on

Amy Cooper is just the latest example of white women using their privilege and femininity to terrorize black men, according to a new column from Charles Blow.

The New York Times columnist explains that a video recording of an incident involving Cooper, an investment manager, and Christian Cooper, a science editor, has a long and shameful historical precedent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This racial street theater against black people is an endemic, primal feature of the Republic,” Blow write. “Specifically, I am enraged by white women weaponizing racial anxiety, using their white femininity to activate systems of white terror against black men. This has long been a power white women realized they had and that they exerted.”

The video shows Amy Cooper threatening to call 911 to report that a black man was threatening her in Central Park, after Christian Cooper asked her to follow the rules for keeping dogs on their leash so he can continue bird watching.

“In a disturbing number of the recent cases of the police being called on black people for doing everyday, mundane things, the calls have been initiated by white women,” Blow writes. “And understand this: Black people view calling the police on them as an act of terror, one that could threaten their lives, and this fear is not without merit.”

White politicians have long justified their racial terror by claiming to be the defenders of white women, and untold lynchings have been carried out after white women claimed a black man raped, attacked or even merely spoke them — as Emmett Till’s accuser falsely claimed.

“There are too many noosed necks, charred bodies and drowned souls for these white women not to know precisely what they are doing,” Blow writes. “They are using their white femininity as an instrument of terror against black men.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

New Zealand epidemiologist: ‘We look at Trump’s behavior and we’re horrified’

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

To learn how New Zealand has largely eliminated COVID-19, we continue our extended interview with Michael Baker, an epidemiologist who is a member of the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s Technical Advisory Group and advising the government on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He describes how the country’s response compares to the government actions in the United States and worldwide.

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

AMY GOODMAN: This is Democracy Now!, democracynow.org, The Quarantine Report. I’m Amy Goodman, with Juan González, as we bring you Part 2 of our discussion of New Zealand.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump White House hammered for covering up their own economic projections as jobs vanish

Published

49 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

The Trump White House has decided against releasing midyear economic projections this summer, breaking precedent at a time when unemployment is expected to top 20 percent.

The Washington Post reports that the administration is not releasing updated economic projections that "would almost certainly codify an administration assessment that the coronavirus pandemic has led to a severe economic downturn" with massive job losses that have topped 36 million in just two months.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Joe Scarborough can sue for defamation — and ‘it could require Mr. Trump to pay substantial punitive damages’: Legal expert

Published

60 mins ago

on

May 28, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough may have a defamation case against President Donald Trump, according to one legal expert.

Peter Schuck, an emeritus professor of law at Yale and visiting professor at the University of California, Berkeley, laid out the case against the president in a new column for the New York Times.

"Trump’s wantonly cruel tweets about the tragic death in 2001 of Lori Klausutis are distinctive," Schuck writes. "They may constitute intentional torts for which a civil jury could award punitive damages against him."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image