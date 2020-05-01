China journalist jailed as free-speech clampdown intensifies
Beijing (AFP) – A journalist who had worked for some of China’s most powerful propaganda outlets has been jailed for 15 years after being accused of attacking the ruling Communist Party, court documents showed.The sentence handed down on Chen Jieren is one of the harshest moves yet against free speech by China’s government under President Xi Jinping, who has muzzled the press and ordered Chinese media outlets to serve the ruling Communist Party’s interests.It comes as China faces international scrutiny over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including questions over whether authorities …
Virus lockdowns scale back May Day rallies
Hong Kong (AFP) - Workers were forced to scale back May Day rallies around the world on Friday because of coronavirus lockdowns, although some pushed on with online events and others hit the streets in face masks.The traditional festival of the workers' movement usually attracts millions of people to loud and boisterous marches through the streets -- and occasional violent confrontations with police forces.This year the date carries extra significance after the COVID-19 outbreak sent the global economy into a historic tailspin and put unprecedented numbers of people out of work. But with drast... (more…)
Police on alert in Hong Kong ahead of planned democracy rallies
Hong Kong (AFP) - Riot police hit Hong Kong's streets on Friday ahead of planned rallies by pro-democracy protesters who were looking to defy restrictions on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic to voice anger against authoritarian Chinese rule.The semi-autonomous financial hub was upended by seven months of violent protests last year, hammering its reputation for stability and leaving the city deeply divided.Widespread arrests, the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures ushered in four months of comparative calm. But small protests have bubbled up in the past week and activ... (more…)
German extremists plan May 1 protests against virus measures
Berlin (AFP) - A fringe protest group of extremists from the left and right of the political spectrum is plotting further rallies against Germany's coronavirus restrictions on Friday, to coincide with traditional May 1 demonstrations.In the capital Berlin, 5,000 police officers are set to be deployed to enforce rules which limit registered protests to 20 people on a day usually characterised by large left-wing demonstrations and street festivals.The city's hard-left scene has vowed to adapt its traditional May 1 march to observe social distancing and reduce infection risk, but authorities face... (more…)