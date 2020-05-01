China’s news services are attacking Mike Pompeo as the ‘enemy of humankind’ after coronavirus lab theory
On CNN Friday, correspondent David Culver reported that Chinese state media have focused on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a scapegoat for the U.S. coronavirus failure, and for the propagation of the theory that the virus originated in a Chinese research laboratory.
“They are are very strategic in their criticisms, much like President Trump has been in not going directly after President Xi Jinping, instead calling out China as a whole,” said Culver. “For China’s part, through its state media, it is going not after President Trump, but after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.”
“This week, a near daily CCTV commentary attacks Pompeo for calling out China’s mishandling of the coronavirus,” said Culver. “One saying he is turning himself into the ‘enemy of humankind’ by ‘spreading a political virus.’ On Thursday, the People’s Daily, the official newspaper for China’s Communist Party, ran an editorial saying Pompeo’s rhetoric makes the U.S. look like it’s dealing with a ‘colossal moral deficit.’ Government-controlled Xinhua tweeted an animation portraying the U.S. as hypocritical. In the shadows of the coronavirus outbreak, the war of words is creating a deepening rift between the U.S. and China.”
Watch below: