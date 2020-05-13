Chinese city in partial lockdown over ‘major risk’ of virus spread
A northeastern Chinese city has partially shut its borders, cut off transport links and closed schools after the emergence of a local coronavirus cluster that has fueled fears about a second wave of infections in China.
Jilin, with a population of more than four million, suspended bus services Wednesday and said it will only allow residents to leave the city if they have tested negative for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours and complete an unspecified period of “strict self-isolation”.
All cinemas, indoor gyms, internet cafes and other enclosed entertainment venues must shut immediately, and pharmacies must report all sales of fever and antiviral medicines, the local government said in a statement.
The city is located in the eponymous province of Jilin, which borders Russia and North Korea.
A cluster of infections was reported in the suburb of Shulan over the weekend, with Jilin’s vice mayor warning Wednesday that the situation was “extremely severe and complicated” and “there is major risk of further spread”.
The city recorded six new cases on Wednesday, all linked to the Shulan cluster, bringing the total number of cases connected to a local laundry worker to 21.
Shulan shut down public transport including trains leaving the city on Sunday.
Jilin city, the second-largest in Jilin province, also suspended train services from its main railway station Wednesday morning, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The city announced Wednesday that schools that had reopened in recent weeks would have to shut again, with students returning to online learning.
Final-year high school students across Jilin province returned to campuses on April 7 after months at home, while some younger students had been scheduled to resume classes this week, according to CCTV.
Meanwhile, Jiaohe, another area of Jilin city, put out an urgent call for all attendees of a wedding connected to one confirmed case to alert local authorities and isolate themselves at home immediately.
One patient confirmed on Monday had recently driven two wedding photographers to Jiaohe, where a celebration was being held in a hotel, the local government said in a social media post Tuesday.
China has largely brought the virus under control, but it has been on edge about a potential second wave as it has lifted lockdowns across the country.
The emergence of new cases in Wuhan in recent days, after weeks without fresh infections, has prompted a campaign to test all 11 million residents in the city where COVID-19 first emerged late last year.
COVID-19
Australia church fined for selling bleach as virus cure
A church in Australia has been fined for unlawfully advertising a purported "miracle" coronavirus cure that contains a bleach product, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said Wednesday.
The medical regulator said MMS Australia had received 12 fines totaling Aus$151,200 (US$98,000) for promoting its "Miracle Mineral Solution" (MMS), which the TGA said contained a high concentration of sodium chlorite -- a chemical used as a textile bleaching agent and disinfectant.
MMS Australia is a chapter of the US-based Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, which is subject to a US Justice Department injunction preventing it from selling or distributing its own version of MMS containing the bleach product chlorine dioxide.
COVID-19
Loneliness vs. safety: The dilemma of nursing homes during coronavirus lockdowns
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rosalyn Kane spends her days reading book after book in her apartment at The Palace at Coral Gables, an independent living facility. She hasn’t had a face-to-face conversation with her daughters in two months, nor has she eaten a meal with her friends. She worries about getting the new coronavirus, but she wants a social life again.“It’s been hard,” Kane said. “It’s been two months but it seems a lot longer to us.”Over the weekend, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that extends the ban on visitors to long-term care facilities in the state for another 6... (more…)
COVID-19
Virus-isolated silver surfers ride a new tech wave
Before entering coronavirus lockdown with the rest of Britain in March, 73-year-old Pamela Cox had never shopped or banked online. Zoom was something you did with a camera lens.
Now the retiree is one of many in her generation finding a new IT proficiency later in life, one of the few positives to come out of the deadly pandemic as much of the world starts to scale back restrictions.
Last Friday, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, Cox's neighbors in northwest England organized a socially distanced tea party on their road via a newly created WhatsApp group.