CNN’s Acosta breaks down history of Trump’s lies about voter fraud: ‘He has a problem accepting the truth’
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through the history of President Donald Trump’s false claims about voter fraud, leading up to the one that got him fact-checked by Twitter.
“The president was lashing out on Twitter just a few moments ago, saying he is not going to stand for Twitter, as he describes it, ‘interfering in the 2020 election,'” said Acosta. “This has been going on for some time now. This is one of the president’s oldest lies,” said Acosta. “It goes all the way back to the 2016 campaign. He explained that the reason why he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton was because of undocumented immigrants voting in the 2016 election.”
“We should point out he established a voter fraud commission to find widespread voter fraud. That commission produced no evidence of widespread voter fraud,” said Acosta. “And so the president is going back to … essentially a social media trick that he has pulled before and he’s trying to do it again. And now Twitter and other social media platforms, perhaps others, will follow, are starting to do something about it.”
“The question is whether or not the president can really do anything about this at this point,” continued Acosta. “He’s threatening to do something about it, but that’s all we have tonight from the president, an empty threat he’ll do something about it. Anderson, we should point out. You and I both know this is a problem going on with this president, this administration for four years now. Not only does the president have a problem with telling the truth, he has a problem with accepting the truth. And all the studies have shown on this subject there is no widespread voter fraud in the U.S. and there is no proven link between mail-in balloting and voter fraud. Republican-led states have been doing it for years.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN’s Acosta breaks down history of Trump’s lies about voter fraud: ‘He has a problem accepting the truth’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through the history of President Donald Trump's false claims about voter fraud, leading up to the one that got him fact-checked by Twitter.
"The president was lashing out on Twitter just a few moments ago, saying he is not going to stand for Twitter, as he describes it, 'interfering in the 2020 election,'" said Acosta. "This has been going on for some time now. This is one of the president's oldest lies," said Acosta. "It goes all the way back to the 2016 campaign. He explained that the reason why he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton was because of undocumented immigrants voting in the 2016 election."
CNN
‘Exonerated Five’ member warns of a ‘dangerous time’ after latest Central Park incident
On CNN Tuesday, Yusef Salaam, one of the members of the Exonerated Five, warned about the implications of recent racist incidents to the state of civil rights in America.
"I want to ask you, in the course of the last couple of days we've covered this story, we've covered the story of a man who died after police put him in a hold with a knee to the neck. Yesterday I spoke with an African-American journalist who covered the Kentucky governor being hung in effigy, with people doing it who didn't seem to understand why that was problematic," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "And I just wonder what that says to you, after all of these decades, about where the country is."
CNN
CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin slams Twitter’s ‘corporate gibberish’ explanation of why they won’t enforce their rules against Trump
On CNN Tuesday, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin laid into Twitter for their refusal to take down tweets from President Donald Trump falsely accusing MSNBC host and former Congressman Joe Scarborough of murdering a staffer — despite pleas from the staffer's family to make him stop.
"Twitter says it's deeply sorry about the pain, that they're working on how to figure out how to handle situations like this," said anchor Brianna Keilar. "I wonder if there's any legal recourse that this man has."
"I think frankly it's unlikely that he has any ability to sue Twitter or even the president, but you know, Twitter is a private company," said Toobin. "They have rules. Like Greyhound buses have rules. You can't stay on a Greyhound bus if you break the rules. President Trump has broken the rules of Twitter over and over again, and Twitter has done nothing but put out statements of corporate gibberish like the one it did today."