Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative warns Trump and the GOP’s plot to reopen to government won’t stop the recession

Published

1 min ago

on

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin explained that whether President Donald Trump wants to save the economy or not, reopening businesses amid a pandemic won’t work, it’ll just kill more Americans.

Writing Tuesday, Rubin said that the “band of obedient, red-state governors” are blindly following the president off of the political cliff.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First, the economy is sinking into a deep, structural recession that is unlikely to recede quickly,” wrote Rubin.

She cited recent jobs numbers show 20.2 million Americans losing their jobs in April, the worst in history, while many businesses have been forced to close down for good.

The largest losses came from the service industry but manufacturing and construction weren’t far behind with 4 million job losses.

“This is a signal that big employers do not imagine the recession lifting soon. These are not mom-and-pop shops, but major employers,” said Rubin.

According to a CNBC report, Walt Disney will stop paying 100,000 employees this week, which is nearly half of the workforce.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make matters worse, many of the American trade partners are in the same boat, so international consumers are buying less too.

“In short, there is no evidence that major employers have bought into the hype that the economy will be back in high gear in a month or so. If reopening was supposed to generate a sense of normalcy and induce employers to bring back their employees, it is not working,” wrote Rubin.

Her second reason is that the coronavirus crisis persists onward whether Trump and the Republican Party wants it to or not.

ADVERTISEMENT

“New confirmed infections per day in the U.S. exceed 20,000, and deaths per day are well over 1,000, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University,” the Associated Press reported. “And public health officials warn that the failure to flatten the curve and drive down the infection rate in places could lead to many more deaths — perhaps tens of thousands — as people are allowed to venture out and businesses reopen.”

Extreme social-distancing has helped in the states that were able to implement it, but many other states in the country have ignored warnings. If New York is removed from the rate of new COVID-19 cases, the U.S. is still on the rise, from 6.2 per 100,000 to 7.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) learned this week that his great reopening did exactly what people warned it would: overwhelm the healthcare system.

In the city of Gainesville, the medical system is facing significant strain under the weight of an expanding outbreak that has hammered workers at local poultry processing plants.

According to WABE, “per-capita infection rates in Gainesville’s Hall County and in nearby Habersham County are now in the top 10% of counties statewide,” and Gainseville is “quickly becoming one of the state’s most affected areas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meant processing plants have accounted for huge outbreaks in rural areas. Guymon, Oklahoma’s poultry plant caused an outbreak in a town with more cases among lower populations. One South Dakota town was overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases that all connected back to the pork plant there.

“In sum, the recession is well underway, and the pandemic shows no sign of abatement. The likely result of premature openings without a robust system for testing, tracking and isolating cases is more deaths — and further economic pain,” Rubin closed.

Read the full piece at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Americans are ‘astonishingly united’ against Trump on reopening the economy: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

As President Trump's push to reopen the economy sooner rather than later grows in intensity, the American people are remarkably united in disagreeing with him, according to The Atlantic's David A. Graham who cited polls showing Americans "overwhelmingly back restrictions and do not support reopening most businesses."

"The consensus is especially notable in an era when nearly every poll question seems to serve as a referendum on Donald Trump, with his supporters lining up against his opponents," Graham writes. "Here, despite Trump’s pleas for reopening, Americans are remaining united—and not heeding him. What if government reopened the country, and no one came?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP operatives’ company under investigation for selling states medical supplies that never came

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that a company founded in March by a pair of Republican political operatives is under criminal investigation for entering into contracts with state and local governments to deliver medical supplies for the coronavirus pandemic — and then simply never delivering.

"The company, Blue Flame Medical, had boasted that it could quickly obtain coveted test kits, N95 masks and other personal protective equipment through a Chinese government-owned company with which it had partnered, according to documents obtained by The New York Times," wrote Ken Vogel. "The company was started by a pair of Republican political consultants, Mike Gula and John Thomas, who did not have much experience in the medical supply field. Mr. Gula’s fund-raising firm has been paid more than $36 million since 2008 by a range of top Republican politicians and political committees, while Mr. Thomas has served as a general consultant to a number of campaigns."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Misinformation and lying’: Trump blasted as ‘virus death toll truther’ amid reports he says numbers are exaggerated

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

"Trump is gonna ask to see the long form death certificates"

President Donald Trump has been telling White House aides he believes the death toll numbers from the coronavirus pandemic are exaggerated and that far fewer Americans have died from COVID-19. Experts have repeatedly said the numbers are far lower than what they actually are, citing a wide variety of reasons.

"President Trump has complained to advisers about the way coronavirus deaths are being calculated, suggesting the real numbers are actually lower — and a number of his senior aides share this view, according to sources with direct knowledge," Axios reports. "A senior administration official said he expects the president to begin publicly questioning the death toll as it closes in on his predictions for the final death count and damages him politically."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image