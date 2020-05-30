Quantcast
Did Trump just signal his MAGA supporters to show up at the White House protests?

3 mins ago

Commentary

A comment Donald Trump made on Twitter has set off massive speculation Saturday morning with many wondering if the president is trying to encourage his fans to show up outside the White House on Saturday evening and confront protesters calling for justice for  George Floyd.

In the tweet in question, the president wrote: “The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

It is unclear what exactly the president is referring to, but many — including a former higher up in the FBI  — speculated that the president is calling for a counter-protest that could lead to even more violence.

You can see the tweets below:

