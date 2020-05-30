Did Trump just signal his MAGA supporters to show up at the White House protests?

A comment Donald Trump made on Twitter has set off massive speculation Saturday morning with many wondering if the president is trying to encourage his fans to show up outside the White House on Saturday evening and confront protesters calling for justice for George Floyd.

In the tweet in question, the president wrote: “The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear what exactly the president is referring to, but many — including a former higher up in the FBI — speculated that the president is calling for a counter-protest that could lead to even more violence.

You can see the tweets below:

The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

This is Trump's desperate plea to get white supremacists and others in Trump's base to defend the White House. This is a test run for when Trump loses in November. Be Prepared for him to call on his armed supporters to surround the White House to keep him in power. #MAGANIGHT — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How not to restore peace:”MAGA night”? https://t.co/v3XiSWdmQP — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) May 30, 2020

seeing "MAGA NIGHT" trending just fills my chest with fear and makes me think of all the violence and terror that my ancestors went through on Kristallnacht, which is essentially what the president is calling for — Elly Belle 🔮🍊 (@literElly) May 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is inciting a race war, tweeting “tonight is MAGA Night”, as a dog whistle to his alt-right militia base to pull up. The problem with those white supremacist militia groups, is their strength lies within their ability to infiltrate law enforcement who protects them — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

MAGA NIGHT. Is that going to be a bunch of angry white guys with tiki torches and big guns swarming the White House? Probably.#TrumpResignNow — Grant Stern (@grantstern) May 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It's MAGA NIGHT, y'all! Bring the S'mores… pic.twitter.com/GBgLeUY6Nt — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 30, 2020

"Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???" What in the actual fuck? Is he seriously inviting his MAGA hoods to come confront protesters? I told y'all. He wants this to escalate. Please young black people. Be careful. Please. — Wakandan Establishment Shill (@Kennymack1971) May 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Is MAGA night at the White House your invitation to and incitement of more violence where because of you Americans will die? https://t.co/KLCfBcBTdO — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) May 30, 2020

MAGA NIGHT is Donald Trump trying to create a Kristallnacht in America. — JRehling (@JRehling) May 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"MAGA night at the White House?" Is that your own pathetic, insipid way of inviting legions of adoring fans to cheer for you from outside? Or are you actually TRYING to start a ruckus? WTF IS WRONG WITH YOU? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 30, 2020