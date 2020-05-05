‘Don’t take the job if you’re an older age’: Fox & Friends host blows off concerns about elderly lawmakers meeting in person

One “Fox & Friends” host remained unconvinced by arguments in favor of letting Congress conduct their sessions remotely to protect elderly lawmakers from the coronavirus.

Co-host Steve Doocy tried to explain why older lawmakers were in danger from in-person gatherings during Tuesday morning’s episode.

“Listen, I get that the leaders are essential employees — they are essential workers, we need them,” Doocy said, “and that’s why the White House is staffed, that’s why there are ways that the House and the Senate can talk. But, at the same time, just as is the current case in society, there are some people who are over 65 years old, there are some people with pre-existing conditions who simply are vulnerable to this virus, and so those people, whether they are in the Senate or the House or they work at a grocery store they’re not going to work right now if they can help it because they are being isolated and our experts are telling us that that’s the best way to continue to lessen the burden on our hospitals, etc, keeping hospitals closed and things like that in some cases simply to flatten the curve so that we can get on the right course.”

“So I get why some people say, you know what — if somebody is over 65 they don’t want to go to work,” he added. “At the same time, there are workarounds. The House of Commons is doing it via teleconference, maybe the Senate does the same thing and the House does — who knows?”

Co-host Ainsley Earhard agreed that some compromise was in order as a public health measure, but co-host Brian Kilmeade wasn’t having it.

“[House Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy is there got to work,” Kilmeade said. “Don’t take the job if you are older age. Their constituents should know that hey, if I send my man or woman there and they are 90 years old, as is Sen. [Dianne] Feinstein, are they going to be able to work through a crisis? If you can’t work through a crisis, you can’t take the job. That’s just fact of this unprecedented time this is.”

Earhardt pointed out that the coronavirus was an unprecedented crisis, but Kilmeade still wasn’t convinced.

“We didn’t know about 9/11,” he said.

