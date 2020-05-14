Face masks declared mandatory in Los Angeles
The mayor of Los Angeles ordered face coverings must be worn at all times outside the home, as the city seeks to contain the coronavirus while it gradually opens back up.
The order came as other restrictions were eased in California’s largest city, allowing more people to return to work and exercise outdoors, and more non-essential businesses to restart.
Wearing face coverings “whenever we’re away from home will create a meaningful layer of protection for people we might come into contact with, and that makes sense at this stage of our response to the crisis,” said Eric Garcetti late Wednesday.
The only exemptions are children under the age of two, and people with certain disabilities.
Until now, wearing face masks in Los Angeles has only been required in shops, public transportation and certain public facilities.
Face coverings have been mandatory in the neighboring city of Beverly Hills as well as nearby Riverside County for several weeks, but those laws have not been strictly enforced.
Los Angeles eased other restrictions, allowing all businesses to offer takeaway sales provided they have direct street access.
Parks and several beaches including Venice Beach have been reopened for physical activity such as walking, jogging and surfing, but not for sunbathing or picnics.
Los Angeles County is the epicenter of the novel coronavirus in California, with more than 34,000 confirmed cases and around 1,660 deaths.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump declares war on blue America as coronavirus continues to spread: op-ed
Writing in The Atlantic this Thursday, Ronald Brownstein contends that as the coronavirus still wreaks havoc on American lives and the economy, President Trump has instead declared war on blue America, "and a growing number of other Republicans are joining him."
"Trump has long provoked questions about whether he respects the legitimacy of small-d democratic institutions," Brownstein writes. "But in the crucible of the outbreak, he has grown more explicit than ever about rejecting the legitimacy of institutions controlled by big-d Democrats."
Blocking testimony from Democrats, asserting sweeping immunity from subpoenas at the Supreme Court, encouraging business owners to defy social-distancing orders -- it's all part of a "multifront assault could mark an ominous new stage in the nation’s political polarization and separation."
Breaking Banner
The coronavirus pandemic exposes the truth about right-wing ‘individualism’
During Donald Trump's daily press conference (and, wait — wasn't he going to quit those?) on Wednesday, the president was unable to hide his irritation at coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, and pooh-poohed the latter's concerns about re-opening schools and universities.
Breaking Banner
Trump fanning the flames of lockdown protests makes it likely we’ll see political violence this election season: op-ed
In an op-ed published this Thursday, Bloomberg Opinion editor Francis Wilkinson commented on the armed mob of protesters who descend daily on state capitols around the country, saying that the anger manifested at these protests has been brewing for a long time and President Trump has only fanned the flames.
According to Wilkinson, it's an open question if the U.S. can get through the election season without political violence. "Trump’s politics have always been a self-conscious vector for violence," he writes. "His rhetoric fetishizes physical assaults. Deeds flowed from his words, with local hate crimes rising after his rallies."