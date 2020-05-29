Quantcast
Connect with us

Fox & Friends host cooks up workaround for Trump’s Twitter fact-checks

Published

4 mins ago

on

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade offered a suggestion for President Donald Trump to avoid Twitter’s fact checks.

Twitter has started adding disclaimers to some of the president’s tweets after he posted inaccurate information about mail-in voting, which prompted Trump to sign an executive order limiting legal protections for social media companies, but the Fox News host said that might all be avoided.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s say the president tweeted what he did yesterday, and he came out and he said what he said about the written ballots, about the mail-in ballots,” Kilmeade said. “What if he just said ‘in my opinion, in my opinion, mail-in ballots would result in massive fraud.’ Would that make Twitter feel as though they have to put attachments in to push back on the president? I mean, could he easily just add those couple of words, because his followers don’t care if it’s his opinion.”

Fox News contributor Emily Compagno agreed that should do the trick.

“Are you sure you didn’t go to law school?” she said. “Are you sure you’re not an attorney? You are exactly right. That’s the thing that removes you from a fact from having to defend yourself, saying it was just my honest opinion, it’s how I felt at the time. That being said, remember, this isn’t a court, this isn’t an actual judge — there this is some guy in his 20s, a millennial who ranted about Trump in a million tweets of his own, that is all of a sudden arbiter and fact-checker. You make a great logical point. Unfortunately, we can’t predict what would absolve the president of being act-checked because there is not really a logical position that Twitter is coming at this from.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Fox & Friends host cooks up workaround for Trump’s Twitter fact-checks

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade offered a suggestion for President Donald Trump to avoid Twitter's fact checks.

Twitter has started adding disclaimers to some of the president's tweets after he posted inaccurate information about mail-in voting, which prompted Trump to sign an executive order limiting legal protections for social media companies, but the Fox News host said that might all be avoided.

"Let's say the president tweeted what he did yesterday, and he came out and he said what he said about the written ballots, about the mail-in ballots," Kilmeade said. "What if he just said 'in my opinion, in my opinion, mail-in ballots would result in massive fraud.' Would that make Twitter feel as though they have to put attachments in to push back on the president? I mean, could he easily just add those couple of words, because his followers don't care if it's his opinion."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Leaked video: GOP Senate candidate told black leaders it’s pointless to call out Trump racism

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

John James, the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Michigan, privately told African-American leaders in the state that it was pointless to publicly call out President Donald Trump's racist statements — shortly before he publicly criticized former Vice President Joe Biden for "hurtful" remarks he made about black voters.

"When I do talk about a prosperity agenda, that's the goal, is achieving equity and equality for our people, not standing up on Twitter and condemning folks," James said in a leaked video obtained by Salon, in response to a question about why he had not spoken out about the president's racist rhetoric. "We've had our minds twisted to believe that speaking out is tantamount to fixing things."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Demonstrators break into Ohio Statehouse during protest over police killing of George Floyd

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Protesters broke windows and charged into the Ohio Statehouse during a standoff with police over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Demonstrations turned violent Thursday night in several U.S. cities over Floyd's killing by police, and officers in Columbus fired tear gas and pepper spray at about 400 protesters who were vandalizing and looting stores along South High Street, reported the Columbus Dispatch.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image