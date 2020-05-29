Fox & Friends host cooks up workaround for Trump’s Twitter fact-checks

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade offered a suggestion for President Donald Trump to avoid Twitter’s fact checks.

Twitter has started adding disclaimers to some of the president’s tweets after he posted inaccurate information about mail-in voting, which prompted Trump to sign an executive order limiting legal protections for social media companies, but the Fox News host said that might all be avoided.

“Let’s say the president tweeted what he did yesterday, and he came out and he said what he said about the written ballots, about the mail-in ballots,” Kilmeade said. “What if he just said ‘in my opinion, in my opinion, mail-in ballots would result in massive fraud.’ Would that make Twitter feel as though they have to put attachments in to push back on the president? I mean, could he easily just add those couple of words, because his followers don’t care if it’s his opinion.”

Fox News contributor Emily Compagno agreed that should do the trick.

“Are you sure you didn’t go to law school?” she said. “Are you sure you’re not an attorney? You are exactly right. That’s the thing that removes you from a fact from having to defend yourself, saying it was just my honest opinion, it’s how I felt at the time. That being said, remember, this isn’t a court, this isn’t an actual judge — there this is some guy in his 20s, a millennial who ranted about Trump in a million tweets of his own, that is all of a sudden arbiter and fact-checker. You make a great logical point. Unfortunately, we can’t predict what would absolve the president of being act-checked because there is not really a logical position that Twitter is coming at this from.”

Brian Kilmeade suggests that Trump could try adding "in my opinion" to his voter fraud lies to avoid a Twitter fact check. pic.twitter.com/uXmJLPCrsb — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 29, 2020