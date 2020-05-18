Quantcast
Fox News host slurs Obama as ‘intellectually lazy’ — and says he should have ‘worked harder’ on his speech

Published

1 min ago

on

A Fox News host called President Barack Obama “intellectually lazy” and suggested he should have “worked harder” on his virtual commencement address.

The former president delivered a speech to graduating seniors who could not attend in-person commencements due to coronavirus, and he bashed immature and ineffective leadership that has been widely understood to be criticism of President Donald Trump.

“Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy, that’s how little kids think,” Obama said. “Unfortunately a lot of so-called grownups, including some with fancy titles, important jobs, still think that way, which is why things are so screwed up.”

Earlier on “Fox & Friends,” former George W. Bush adviser called the remarks “a political drive-by shooting,” and in the afternoon “Outnumbered” co-host Melissa Francis slurred the former president.

“I want to start with you on President Obama, because it is so intellectually lazy to go to the ‘little kid’ place,” Francis said. “If there is something we have noticed, especially in this age of Trump, when you say, ‘Is this what you would do in front of your children? This is how children behave!’ just seems like, for a graduation speech, I would have personally worked hard on my writing.”

Co-host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery agreed.

“Absolutely,” she said, “and for someone who is known for being such a great speaker and wordsmith, he really just threw in a casserole of nonsense and served it up. I think that’s incredibly condescending, but what you realize, what’s happening here, the feeling is if you put President Obama out there enough, and if you see enough video, it will convinced dumb voters that he is running for president again. That’s why the Joe Biden administration would be a continuation of President Obama, who for many Democrats is still incredibly popular. That doesn’t speak to President Obama’s strengths, that speaks to Joe Biden’s weaknesses.”

Breaking Banner

Former US attorney questions whether the judicial system can survive Trump rewriting the Flynn case

Published

8 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade is concerned about whether the judicial system in the United States can handle President Donald Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr's attempt to rewrite the Michael Flynn case.

Writing for USAToday, McQuade explained the case against Flynn has suddenly become part of a "deep state conspiracy" because Trump and his supporters believe that the FBI forced Flynn to lie to them.

"Ordinarily, when a prosecutor seeks to drop a case, the motion to dismiss is unopposed and the judge grants the motion without a hearing," wrote McQuade. "Perhaps that’s what Attorney General William Barr was counting on. In Flynn’s case, though, a series of unusual facts have sparked a different response from Judge Emmet G. Sullivan. As a result, we are about to see whether our independent judiciary can withstand the dark arts of the Trump administration."

Breaking Banner

Trump replacing US attorney who oversaw prosecutions of Michael Flynn and Roger Stone: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN, the Trump administration is replacing D.C. US attorney Tim Shea, who oversaw the "controversial moves" in the later stages of Roger Stone and Michael Flynn.

Trump is reportedly planning to nominate Cleveland U.S. attorney Justin Herdman.

"Shea, a longtime aide of Attorney General William Barr, was tapped by the attorney general to lead the US attorney's office on an interim basis earlier this year, with the hope that he could eventually be the President's nominee and fill the job permanently," CNN reports. "But a rocky tenure after his handling of politically sensitive cases has dimmed that likelihood."

Breaking Banner

‘Why why why?!’ Trump fans melt down after Bill Barr says he doesn’t expect Obama will face criminal charges

Published

45 mins ago

on

May 18, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday poured some cold water on President Donald Trump's desire to see former President Barack Obama prosecuted for supposedly spying on his presidential campaign in 2016.

Although Barr said that there could still be some criminal prosecutions related to the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian agents, he also said that he did not expect either Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden would face any charges.

This angered many Trump supporters on Twitter, who proceeded to accuse Bill Barr of being part of the "swamp" in Washington, D.C.

