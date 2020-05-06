Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Genocide by default’: Yale epidemiologist calls Trump’s coronavirus response a potential war crime

Published

43 mins ago

on

With President Donald Trump signaling that he’s ready to wind down his own administration’s COVID-19 task force even as the disease continues killing thousands of Americans every day, a Yale epidemiologist believes the president is ready to accept mass death as long as he gets re-elected.

Gregg Gonsalves, an epidemiologist who works as an assistant professor at Yale School of Public Health, wrote a scathing tweet about the president’s latest efforts to send Americans back to work even though more than 70,000 people have died so far with no end in sight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How many people will die this summer, before Election Day?” he asked. “What proportion of the deaths will be among African-Americans, Latinos, other people of color? This is getting awfully close to genocide by default. What else do you call mass death by public policy?”

Gonsalves went on to say that Trump’s negligence is so gross that he could be prosecuted for war crimes under international law.

“So, what does it mean to let thousands die by negligence, omission, failure to act, in a legal sense under international law?” he asked. “And I am being serious here: what is happening in the US is purposeful, considered negligence, omission, failure to act by our leaders. Can they be held responsible under international law?”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Trump’s in a ‘full-blown panic’ over re-election

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said a cascade of bad news has sent President Donald Trump into a "full-blown panic."

A slew of polls showed Americans have turned against his response to to the coronavirus crisis, and his top campaign officials are raking in millions as his re-election chances sink.

"This president is running blindly forward," Scarborough said. "He's in a full-blown panic because he sees that this week's political polls, the first week in May, which are just not relevant to where the president's going to be in November, he sees polls this week, today, looking badly for him."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Genocide by default’: Yale epidemiologist calls Trump’s coronavirus response a potential war crime

Published

41 mins ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

With President Donald Trump signaling that he's ready to wind down his own administration's COVID-19 task force even as the disease continues killing thousands of Americans every day, a Yale epidemiologist believes the president is ready to accept mass death as long as he gets re-elected.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP’s stock-dumping Kelly Loeffler handed millions by company run by her husband before jumping into Senate seat

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 6, 2020

By

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) was awarded stocks and other compensation worth more than $9 million by her employer after she was appointed to a U.S. Senate seat.

The Georgia Republican was tapped for the Senate seat in December, and her securities filing show Intercontinental Exchange -- the parent company for the New York Stock Exchange -- gave her the lucrative parting gift on top of her $3.5 million salary from last year, reported the New York Times.

“It looks, feels and has the sweet aroma of a pure windfall,” said Brian Foley, managing director of an executive compensation consulting firm.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image