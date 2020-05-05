Quantcast
George Conway mocks Trump’s ‘self-pity’ after president melts down over ‘Mourning in America’ ad

Attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, mocked President Donald Trump on Tuesday for having an abject meltdown over his group’s devastating new ad.

The Lincoln Project, an organization of anti-Trump conservatives that Conway co-founded, unleashed a new ad on Monday called “Mourning in America” that shredded Trump for making America “weaker, sicker, poorer” for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president proceeded to attack the creators of the ad in a crazed Twitter meltdown on Monday night.

“Their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe,” the president wrote. “I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad.”

Conway on Tuesday morning embraced the new nickname the president gave him and proceeded to taunt him for his unhinged rant.

“Dear Mr. President: My friend Windsor Mann, who gave me the idea that we do a ‘Mourning in America’ (not ‘Morning’) ad, is sad you didn’t rage-tweet at him,” Conway wrote. “Could you take a moment from your busy day of abject self-pity to attack him? Many thanks. Love, Your friend, Moonface.”

