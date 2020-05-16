GOP lawmakers denial of aid to blue states will come back to haunt them in the worst way: columnist
According to a column from Nicole Gelinas, Republican lawmakers who have been complaining about sending coronavirus aid to predominately Democratic-run states may want to dial it back because it could come back to haunt them in the very near future.
As Gelkinas explained, “A long-simmering uneasiness between densely populated Democratic states and more sprawling Republican states has turned into open contempt, with national Republicans refusing more aid for cash-strapped states, and local and state Democrats seeing anything less than 100 percent funding as a betrayal.”
Adding that, “As New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Illinois, in particular, struggle with the economic consequences of locking down their states to contain COVID-19, some national Republicans are pointing to them as parables of Democratic profligacy with President Trump saying that “all the states that need help, they’re run by Democrats” and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggesting at one point that they go bankrupt,” she noted Republican lawmakers should look at the long term effects their intransigence can have on the economic future of their home states.
“Republicans must understand that starving blue states harms red and purple states. Florida, for example, depends on New Yorkers to flock to its beaches and resorts, buy or rent second homes, and spend their pension money there. New York is Florida’s single biggest origin market for tourists, accounting for nearly 11 percent of visitors in 2017. More than 5 percent of Nevada’s tourists—nearly a million people annually—come from New York,” she explained. “Even far-away Alaska is suffering from dense cities’ travails, as the record plunge in demand for oil has harmed its tax revenues, spurring bond downgrades.”
“Yes, blue states should have saved more for a rainy day, but, as previous post-hurricane rescues of Florida and Texas have shown, nobody can prepare for a deluge. It is not realistic to expect states and cities to withstand months-long public health shutdowns of their economies, and attendant falls in sales, income, and other taxes, without catastrophic budget impacts,” she continued. “On the other hand, leaders in states such as New York, New Jersey, and Illinois must be realistic; they cannot expect the federal government to bail them out of decades’ worth of fiscal complacency. The country has just come off a record economic boom. Why, then, in turn, does New York have so little in its reserves—only $2 billion out of a nearly $100 billion budget—that it must immediately threaten to cut frontline workers? Illinois and New Jersey have long ignored chronic pension underfunding.”
“As the saying goes, we’re all alone, together. Nevada cannot successfully reopen if Illinois’ economy remains crippled, and Illinois cannot recover without basic public services to support businesses and individuals or even higher taxes in a recession,” she added before concluding,”Everyone will have to bend a little on a core belief.”
Trump slammed for praising his ‘GREAT job on COVID response’ as death toll climbs
Donald Trump kept up his tweet barrage on Saturday morning, attacking Democrats and the media, and then turning around and praising himself for the job he is doing battling the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the president: "We’ve done a GREAT job on Covid response, making all Governors look good, some fantastic (and that’s OK), but the Lamestream Media doesn’t want to go with that narrative, and the Do Nothing Dems talking point is to say only bad about “Trump”. I made everybody look good, but me!"
Few on Twitter agreed, with may pointing out that the death toll has cracked 85,000 and counting as the country still reels from the health crisis.
Trump officials scrambling to come up with a coronavirus plan that could help salvage his re-election: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is floundering in its efforts to craft a re-election strategy that can work in the coronavirus pandemic — particularly his planned efforts to woo communities of color.
"Almost a month ago, as the coronavirus exacted an outsized toll on vulnerable groups across America, President Donald Trump turned to an under-the-radar White House council to quickly determine how the federal government 'can best support minority and distressed communities," wrote Gabby Orr. "Little has come of it. The White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, repurposed by Trump on April 22 to confront the pandemic’s disproportionate damage to communities of color, is still assembling proposals to reduce racial health disparities that have been magnified by the coronavirus outbreak, according to four people familiar with the planning."
It’s not just a chant at Trump’s rallies or lame wordplay in his tweets — it’s his call to fascist rule
You know someone's in a real panic when they start running in circles, and that's what Donald Trump has been doing for the past week. He started off last Sunday with an epic tweetstorm, 126 of them in all, the third-highest total for one day in his presidency, according to FactBa.se, which keeps track of Trump's statements. "Obamagate!" he tweeted, following that one with "Because it was Obamagate, and he and Sleepy Joe led the charge. The most corrupt administration in history!"