Quantcast
Connect with us

Here’s what we know about wearing masks — and when you don’t need one

Published

1 min ago

on

The debate over masks has devolved into a binary and partisan choice, but a conservative editor explains why it doesn’t have to be that way.

Jonathan Last, executive editor of The Bulwark, laid out the evidence for wearing protective masks in some situations, and shows why they’re unnecessary in others.

“There is some debate over how effective masks are in curbing the spread of aerosolized particles and that level of efficaciousness will depend on a bunch of factors: what the mask is constructed of, how it’s worn, etc,” Last wrote. “But there is no serious debate that there is some effectiveness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn’t matter whether masks slow the spread of virus particles by 80 percent or 20 percent, he argued, because masks are a low-cost way to reduce the broadcast of aerosolized saliva droplets which carry virus particles.

“It’s basically a freebie,” he argued. “In the grand scheme of economic expense and behavior modification, wearing a mask costs us next to nothing.”

Research shows masks aren’t necessary while taking a run outside or going for a walk, because they’re low-risk events, and they’re probably not necessary if proper social distancing is observed.

“What we’re thinking about is reducing large-spread events,” Last wrote. “The big-ticket items are places where you spend significant amounts of time face-to-face with multiple people in closed spaces: Riding mass transit, in the work place, in a school setting, at social gatherings. You should not be in a movie theater, for instance, without a mask. Or a bar. Or sitting in a doctor’s office or any place that is indoors and has a waiting room.”

Last dismissed arguments that masks are unhelpful, at best, or harmful at worst.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is BS on the order of magnitude of anti-vaccine and flat-earth theories,” he argued. “There is not merit to both sides here.”

Any risks involved in wearing a mask can be easily mitigated by washing them occasionally or disinfecting them between uses.

“These ought to be no-brainers for everyone while the outbreak is still operating at a large scale,” he wrote. “Being smart about masks is one of the ways we can keep pushing on the virus.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s what we know about wearing masks — and when you don’t need one

Published

1 min ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

The debate over masks has devolved into a binary and partisan choice, but a conservative editor explains why it doesn't have to be that way.

Jonathan Last, executive editor of The Bulwark, laid out the evidence for wearing protective masks in some situations, and shows why they're unnecessary in others.

"There is some debate over how effective masks are in curbing the spread of aerosolized particles and that level of efficaciousness will depend on a bunch of factors: what the mask is constructed of, how it’s worn, etc," Last wrote. "But there is no serious debate that there is some effectiveness."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Trump family’s latest coronavirus ‘doublethink’ shows they view their supporters as ‘marks’: conservative

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

Conservative Charlie Sykes has found himself aghast at President Donald Trump and his allies' latest wild proclamations about the coronavirus.

Writing in The Bulwark, Sykes marveled at Trump's declaration that he's been taking unproven medical treatment for COVID-19, even as he refuses to take precautionary steps such as wearing a face mask around the White House.

"In the middle of his latest briefing, the president claimed that he was currently taking hydroxychloroquine -- an unproven drug that might actually kill vulnerable patients -- and had been taking it for some time," Sykes writes. "It’s an open question as to whether or not the president of the United States is taking an unproven and unnecessary medication which the medical establishment has warned is dangerous in the context of COVID-19, or lying about taking this medication. Satire despairs."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘This is dangerous’: Doctors warn against following Trump’s lead as president claims he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Published

9 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

After President Donald Trump claimed Monday that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine on a daily basis for more than a week in an effort to prevent Covid-19—even though the anti-malaria medicine has not been proven effective for that purpose—medical professionals condemned Trump for continuing to recklessly tout the drug and warned the public against following the president's lead.

"If everything else we know about President Trump hasn't proven to you that he does not understand medicine or healthcare, and certainly doesn't have your best interests at heart, this statement and the fact that he's taking this drug should be everything you need to know," Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency care physician and executive director of the Committee to Protect Medicare, said in a video posted to Twitter following Trump's remarks.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image