HHS Secretary Azar grilled by CNN’s Tapper after first claiming Americans’ poor health led to COVID-19 crisis
Health and Human Service’s Secretary Alex Azar was forced to backtrack on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning after stating that the poor health of Americans was a major factor in the spread of the coronavirus in the country.
Asked by host Jake Tapper about the failures of Donald Trump’s administration during the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to approximately 90,000 U.S. deaths, Azar tried to defend the administration’s efforts by stating the U. S. is doing more testing than any other country — skipping over the fact the U.S. trails other nations in per capita testing.
‘As the president said, we haven’t had any individuals to our knowledge who had to die because they didn’t have a ventilator or didn’t have an ICU bed and that’s a really important measure of health care system resilience and that’s what’s enabling us now to do what we’ve talked about, move towards reopening and getting back towards a normal state,” Azar offered.
“I understand that, but we have almost 90,000 Americans who are now dead because of this,” Tapper replied. “I don’t think that this is anything to celebrate.”
“Oh, Jake, you can’t celebrate a single death,” Azar replied. “Every death is a tragedy but the results could have been vastly, vastly worse. It’s also important to remember, Jake –”
“But it’s worse for us than it is for anyone else,” the CNN host interrupted.
“That’s actually not factually correct when you look at mortality rates as a percent of diagnosed cases,” Azar shot back, to which Tapper replied, “The number of dead bodies.”
“Every death is tragic, but we have maintained our health care burden within the capacity of our system to actually deal with it,” Azar continued. “Unfortunately the American population is a very diverse — it is a population with significant unhealthy co-morbidities that do make many individuals in our communities, in particular African-American, minority communities, particularly at risk here because of significant underlying disease health disparities and disease co-morbidities and that is an unfortunate legacy in our health care system that we need to address.”
“But no, the response here in the United States has been historic, to keep this within our health care capacity, even in New York City, to keep this within capacity, is genuinely an historic result,” the Trump official added.
“I want to give you an opportunity to clear it up because it sounded like you were saying the reason there are so many dead Americans is because we’re unhealthier than the rest of the world,” Tapper suggested. “I know that’s not what you meant.”
“Oh, no, we have a significantly disproportionate amount of obesity, diabetes, these make any type of disease burden –,” Azar attempted only to be cut off by the CNN host.
“Of course, but that doesn’t mean it’s the fault of the American people when the administration didn’t take adequate steps in February,” Tapper replied.
“Please don’t distort, Jake, this is about simple epidemiology and stating that if we have hypertension, if we have diabetes, we present with greater risk of severe complications from this coronavirus. that’s all I was saying, and you know that,” Azar exclaimed.
Big Oil taking $1.9 billion in CARES Act tax breaks aimed at helping small businesses in ‘Stealth bailout’: report
Sen. Bernie Sanders was among critics outraged that the fossil fuel industry is using tax breaks in the CARES Act meant to help businesses keep workers employed to avoid paying millions of dollars in taxes—and then delivering that money to executives.
"Good thing President Trump is looking out for the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives," Sanders tweeted sarcastically Friday.
Coronavirus has killed more than 85,000 people. Some 36 million workers have lost their jobs. Good thing President Trump is looking out for the real victims of the coronavirus: fossil fuel executives. https://t.co/4sj6gT53f9
WATCH: Trump adviser Navarro called out by ABC’s Stephanopoulos for blatant lie about Joe Biden’s son
ABC's "This Week " host George Stephanopoulos was forced to cut off Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro on Sunday morning after the White House official stated the son of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took a billion dollars from the Chinese.
Speaking to the ABC host from the lawn in front of the White House, Navarro stated, "Joe Biden has forty years of sucking up to the Chinese, including 8 years as vice president. We already know about the billion dollars that his son took from the Chinese."
"That's just not a fact," the ABC host cut in as Navarro shrugged and smirked. "That is not factual. That is just not a fact. He did not take in a billion dollars."
CNN’s Tapper forced to shut down and fact check GOPer Ron Johnson during Russia conspiracy rant
CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper was forced to cut off Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Sunday morning after the Republican went off on a rant about Russian interference in the 2016 election.
In an interview that grew increasingly, contentious, Johnson tried to implicate former President Barack Obama in a broad conspiracy -- what Donald Trump calls "Obamagate" -- to destroy the Trump presidency before it even began.
"Something is amiss here," Johnson stated. "Something was going wrong. I don't know exactly what happened, we're getting a clear picture of it. I think the chickens are coming home to roost."