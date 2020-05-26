‘I don’t even listen to him anymore’: Older Florida voters revolt over Trump’s COVID-19 response
Recent polling from Florida has shown older voters flocking away from President Donald Trump and toward former Vice President Joe Biden amid the president’s widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington Post spoke with several older Florida voters who said they did not cast ballots for president in 2016 because they didn’t like either Trump or Hillary Clinton, but who are now deeply alarmed by what they see as Trump’s mishandling of the crisis.
“January and February were totally wasted by Trump,” said a 74-year-old Florida resident who wished only to be identified as Tom. “To Trump, in my opinion, the virus is nothing more than an inconvenience to him and his political ambitions. And he doesn’t really care. I don’t believe he cares about the people.”
The man said that even though he traditionally leans toward Republicans, he’ll be voting for Biden in November.
Julio, another older Florida voter, told the Post that while he’s not sure he’ll back Biden yet, he cannot imagine himself voting to give Trump a second term.
“He wants to say things, whether they’re true or not, to ingratiate himself,” he said. “It’s a problem. There’s a trust factor there. I don’t even listen to him anymore because I can’t believe what he says.”
And Allen Lehner, a lifelong GOP voter until the 2016 election, said that he won’t be sitting out the 2020 election the same way he sat out in 2016, and will instead vote for Biden.
“Presidents have in the past given leadership or comfort,” he said. “But there is nothing coming from our current president.”
Kushner ridiculed for thinking he can take over and rewrite the GOP’s 2020 platform: ‘Good luck with that’
In a column for Bloomberg, former political scientist Jonathan Bernstein explained that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is doomed to failure as he takes on another task for father-in-law Donald Trump: re-doing the Republican Party platform before the 2020 election.
According to the columnist: "Good luck with that."
As Bernstein notes, party platforms are essentially worthless exercises in public relations that are rarely adhered to, and, despite that, there is no way senior GOP officials are going to let him hijack the process and the wording.
‘No bigger fraud than Trump’: President blasted for tweets warning ‘this will be a rigged election’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his campaign of voter suppression in his public battle against the state of California's decision to allow voters to vote by mail in the November election.
In a set of clearly desperate tweets the President declared California's election will be "rigged," a familiar refrain from his 2016 campaign. He also went back to his anti-immigrant roots, falsely accusing Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of sending millions of ballots to "anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there."
He then continued his unsubstantiated fear-mongering, falsely warning that "professionals" will be "telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote."