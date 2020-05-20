‘I was being factual’: Nancy Pelosi claims calling Trump ‘morbidly obese’ was meant as ‘sympathetic’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her description of President Donald Trump as “morbidly obese.”

After the president claimed to have taken hydroxychloroquine to prevent the coronavirus, the California Democrat expressed concern for his health due to risk factors related to his weight.

“I gave him a dose of his own medicine,” Pelosi said. “He has called women one thing or another over time and I thought he thinks that passes off as humor in certain cultures.”

Trump responded by calling Pelosi “sick,” and she expressed surprise that he was so sensitive about his weight.

“I was only quoting what doctors have said about him,” Pelosi said. “So I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”