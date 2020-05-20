Quantcast
‘I was being factual’: Nancy Pelosi claims calling Trump ‘morbidly obese’ was meant as ‘sympathetic’

Published

5 mins ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended her description of President Donald Trump as “morbidly obese.”

After the president claimed to have taken hydroxychloroquine to prevent the coronavirus, the California Democrat expressed concern for his health due to risk factors related to his weight.

“I gave him a dose of his own medicine,” Pelosi said. “He has called women one thing or another over time and I thought he thinks that passes off as humor in certain cultures.”

Trump responded by calling Pelosi “sick,” and she expressed surprise that he was so sensitive about his weight.

“I was only quoting what doctors have said about him,” Pelosi said. “So I was being factual in a very sympathetic way.”


Former GOP Texas Lt. governor suffers broken ribs after being assaulted by his girlfriend: police

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

According to local news reporter Greg Groogan, former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst was assaulted by his girlfriend.

"Breaking: Law enforcement source says former Texas Lt. Governor David Dewhurst was allegedly assaulted by his 40-year-old girlfriend," the Fox 21 reporter wrote in a tweet. "Dewhurst, 74, reportedly suffered broken ribs. Leslie Ann Caron is facing criminal charges in Harris County."

https://twitter.com/GrooganFox26/status/1263144498164629508

This is still a developing story.

‘Startling’: Columnist fears Trump’s ‘disastrous’ coronavirus response is a sign that chaos is now the ‘permanent order’

Published

19 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

Farhad Manjoo has long considered himself to be an optimist, but thanks to President's Trump time in office, that quality has started to wane. Writing in The New York Times this Wednesday, Manjoo says that despite a period of hope that Democrats seemed to making inroads against Trump's policies, that all lost now thanks to the coronavirus.

"The coronavirus and our disastrous national response to it has smashed optimists like me in the head. If there is a silver lining, we’ll have to work hard to find it," he writes.

It's not just the fact that almost 100,000 Americans have died from the virus so far, that the federal government bungled its response, or that global cooperation during the pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
