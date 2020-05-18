Internet notices Trump’s doctor note doesn’t actually confirm he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Following President Donald Trump’s remarks on Monday that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative for coronavirus, despite an absence of any medical evidence it serves this purpose, the White House put out a statement from the president’s doctor saying that their medical team had determined the benefits of hydroxychloroquine “outweighed the relative risks.”

But commenters on social media couldn’t help noticing one thing the letter did not contain: An actual confirmation that the doctor prescribed hydroxychloroquine for the president.

Also worth noting: Doctor doesn’t explicitly confirm that Trump is indeed taking #hydroxychloroquine or that he gave him a prescription for it. — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) May 19, 2020

This doctor letter the White House just released doesn’t actual include the doctor saying he prescribed Trump hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/i17UUe976v — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 19, 2020

Even the WH doctor doesn’t say Trump is taking it pic.twitter.com/cmfGqOX6ex — Red, Noble Committee Marketing Director (@Redpainter1) May 19, 2020

This doesn’t say he’s actually taking it. Boosts both the “he’s lying” and the “he doesn’t know they’re giving him a placebo” theories. https://t.co/kAxNtgrKJ8 — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) May 19, 2020

if the doctor wanted to confirm Trump was taking the drug, the doctor would have clearly confirmed Trump was taking the drug not this word salad — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 19, 2020

Ultimately, a White House spokeswoman confirmed officially that the president has, in fact, been prescribed hydroxychloroquine.

POTUS spoxwoman @Alyssafarah confirms yes POTUS was prescribed and yes POTUS has been taking hydorxychloroquine. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 19, 2020