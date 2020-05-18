Quantcast
Internet notices Trump's doctor note doesn't actually confirm he's taking hydroxychloroquine

May 18, 2020

Following President Donald Trump’s remarks on Monday that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative for coronavirus, despite an absence of any medical evidence it serves this purpose, the White House put out a statement from the president’s doctor saying that their medical team had determined the benefits of hydroxychloroquine “outweighed the relative risks.”

But commenters on social media couldn’t help noticing one thing the letter did not contain: An actual confirmation that the doctor prescribed hydroxychloroquine for the president.

Ultimately, a White House spokeswoman confirmed officially that the president has, in fact, been prescribed hydroxychloroquine.

