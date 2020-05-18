Trump ‘is in very good health’: White House doc explains why the president is taking hydroxychloroquine

The physician to the president issued a memorandum to the White House press secretary after President Donald Trump said he had been taking hydroxychloroquine.

“The president is in very good health and has remained symptom-free,” Dr. Sean Conley wrote. “He receives regular COVID-19 testing, all negative to date.”

“After numerous discussions he’s and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The risks include hallucinations and severe mental changes.