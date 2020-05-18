Is the COVID-19 pandemic good news or bad news for renewable energy?
SAN DIEGO — The unprecedented scope of the coronavirus outbreak has led to an equal measure of uncertainty in the renewable energy sector.Will the depth of the pandemic slow down investment in solar, wind and other cleaner energy projects? Or will the economic tumult that the virus has wrought on the oil and gas segments provide an opening for renewables to fill?The answer appears as murky as so many other predictions about the virus have proven to be.“This is unprecedented, so we simply don’t have good models that tell us what happens,” said David Victor, professor of international relations …
Trump administration says new bailout program will help 35 million Americans — it probably won’t
Within a few weeks, the Federal Reserve will start a $600 billion lending program that the Trump administration says will help 40,000 midsized businesses that employ 35 million Americans.
The Main Street Lending Program is the next marquee effort of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which Congress passed in March. It is set to begin after weeks of criticism of the first, the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses. While it’s too early to judge a program that hasn’t begun, the Main Street effort appears to have replicated some of the flaws of the paycheck program, and it has added some new ones.
When religion sided with science: Medieval lessons for surviving COVID-19
Faced with a range of serious patient reactions to the COVID-19 disease, doctors and nurses have sometimes struggled to find viable treatment options. But when we examine faith-based responses to the virus, spiritual guidance has proved even more elusive.
Guidelines for faith leaders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage groups to clean surfaces and limit meetings or gatherings. But they do not address the emotional effects that COVID-19 victims, and those of us who live in fear of contracting it, might experience.
‘Ludicrous’: Democrats demand Trump State Department turn over ‘secret plan’ to slash Social Security amid pandemic
House Democrats are demanding that the Trump administration turn over to Congress all documents related to an internal State Department plan that reportedly proposes giving Americans direct cash payments in exchange for cuts to their Social Security benefits, an idea advocacy groups denounced as "monstrous."
In a letter (pdf) sent late last week to Keith Krach—Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment at the State Department—Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and John Larson (D-Conn.) called on the administration to release in full the so-called "Eagle Plan," the existence of which was first reported last week by the Washington Post.