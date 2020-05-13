‘Is this America?’ Fox & Friends host rants against broad public support for extending stay-at-home orders

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade ranted against Dr. Anthony Fauci’s dire warnings about the coronavirus pandemic surging again after states reopened.

The White House public health adviser warned Congress on Tuesday that small spikes in infections could turn into major outbreaks, and the “Fox & Friends” host said he’s had enough of social distancing.

“So what you do, if there is a little spike that turns into an outbreak. you have a quick reaction team go in there and handle it,” Kilmeade said. “You desanitize and you continue. Waiting for it to be eradicated when you first told us to bend the curve, we bend the curve, now you want it totally eradicated. I don’t know if you heard but we really can’t do that nor can we sit on the sidelines. There’s not enough toner in the country to print enough money to sustain our country to not work.”

“So, to me, it’s how do we stand up places like South Carolina, Florida, and Georgia, where it’s doing it and working, to throw up your hands in Los Angeles and say I can’t do anything for three months,” he added, “to throw up your hands and say in Los Angeles and California state college system and say we probably are not going to come back in any semblance of participants on campus, of students on campus in the fall — it is May. You are not even going to try for the next five to six months to make it work?”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who had been smiling sympathetically on the split screen from her remote location, then burst into supportive laughter as Kilmeade continued.

“What kind of attitude? Is this America?” Kilmeade said.

Kilmeade then read from poll data that showed a vast majority of Americans disagreed with him, which he suggested only proved his point.

“Here is a counter to my argument, Ainsley,” he said. “They did a poll, a Pew Research poll — 68 percent of Americans continue to say there is greater concern that state governments are too rushed, 31 percent agree with me that we’re taking too long. So I just countered my own argument, if this poll is correct. I have not met many of those 68 percent of people, I just want to put it out there.”

Brian Kilmeade on some states extending stay-at-home orders: "You're not even going to try for the next 5 to 6 months to make it work? What kind of attitude is — is this America?" pic.twitter.com/DzGJCraxxr — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 13, 2020