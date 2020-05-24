Quantcast
‘It’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months’: Trump makes excuses for golfing during coronavirus pandemic

Published

12 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was blasted on Sunday for playing golf during the coronavirus pandemic, a dramatic economic recession and after proclaiming churches “essential.”

Instead of joining his voters sitting in the pews, Trump went for the links, which drew criticisms for the hypocrisy.

“Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii – Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS!” tweeted Trump.

Obama didn’t actually fly to Hawaii to play golf, he flew to Hawaii to spend Christmas with his family and he played golf on the Air Force course while he was there.

According to the Trump Golf Count, the Trump has spent 251 days on the golf course, which far surpasses any president in history.

Trump then seemed triggered when a reporter simply listed off the public schedule of the president for the week, detailing just one thing on the calendar each day. Trump proclaimed he was doing LOTS of meetings and calls that weren’t listed.

It’s unknown if Trump will be golfing on Memorial Day.

During the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars, President George W. Bush stopped playing golf to honor the dead.

“I don’t want some mom whose son may have recently died to see the commander-in-chief playing golf. I feel I owe it to the families to be in solidarity as best as I can with them,” said Bush.

See Biden’s video that triggered Trump below:

