Joe Scarborough calls out ‘unmoored’ Trump over his Saturday night flurry of tweets smearing his critics
A very somber Joe Scarborough, in a rare Sunday morning appearance on MSNBC, called out Donald Trump for his ugly Twitter attacks on his critics, saying the president is causing some to believe he has become “unmoored” by the pressure of the job.
During a special pandemic edition of “Morning Joe,” the MSNBC host skipped over the personal attacks the president made against him on Saturday — accusing him of murder — to talk about Trump’s demeanor as the death toll from the pandemic crisis hits 100,000.
“The president criticized Barack Obama, of course, for golfing, has golfed so much more than Barack Obama this far in and did it again yesterday in the midst of this crisis,. Also insulted his last opponent, re-tweeting something that called her a, quote, a ‘skank,'” the MSNBC host explained. “The constant attacks for Nancy Pelosi, at Nancy Pelosi even though America, for the most part, has come together to bend the curve.”
“This president does not seem to be anything resembling a president that wants to bring the country together,” he continued. “More and more people are concerned that he’s unmoored. And more, I think, tragically, unmoved by the nearly 100,000 dead Americans.”
Is it fair to question a presidential candidate’s mental fitness?
"My heart sank as he floundered his way through his responses, fumbling with his notes, uncharacteristically lost for words. He looked tired and bewildered," Ron Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, wrote of his father's performance during the first 1984 presidential debate.
At the time, there had long been rumors that Reagan was suffering from cognitive impairment — perhaps Alzheimer's Disease — and as he struggled during the first debate against his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Walter Mondale, those concerns threatened his reelection campaign. He recovered during the second debate with a memorable quip, joking that he would not allow age to become an issue in the campaign because "I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience." The audience laughed, the nation moved on… and, a decade later, Reagan announced to the world that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
Moody’s chief economist pours cold water on Trump’s boast he’ll bring the economy back quickly
Appearing on CNN with host John King, a financial analyst for Moody's dashed any hope Donald Trump might have had that the economy will bounce back quickly to pre-COVID -19 levels, saying it will be a long haul and it's very likely permanent that damage has been done.
Following clips of the president predicting a quick rebound, King pressed Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi, "I read your analysis every week and you have a different view about whether the economy is going to bounce back immediately and whether we may hit another ditch come fall."
"After that, I think the economy just goes sideways, treads water at best until we get a vaccine that is distributed and adopted," Zandi began. "It's hard to imagine businesspeople investing and expanding their businesses, consumers doing what they typically do until people feel comfortable that they're not going to get sick if they go out and about."
We are ‘witnessing the death rattle’ of Trump’s America: MSNBC guest
Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday morning, Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude said the fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic that claimed nearly 100,000 lives in the U.S. and sent the country into an economic tailspin has exposed the "death rattle" of the type of America Donald Trump has made.
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, after the MSNBC host showed off the president's collapsing approval numbers, Glaude -- chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton -- predicted the end of Trumpism.
"We're not quite at that 100,000 number, but round numbers make us visit things," host Velshi began. "Also it's Memorial Day where we're thinking about soldiers in lost times. Eddie, what's the issue here? We're not -- we may be close to the peak, which means we are going to lose a lot more people on the way down from this peak and the president does seem to have lost focus on this issue."