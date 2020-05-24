Joe Scarborough calls out ‘unmoored’ Trump over his Saturday night flurry of tweets smearing his critics

A very somber Joe Scarborough, in a rare Sunday morning appearance on MSNBC, called out Donald Trump for his ugly Twitter attacks on his critics, saying the president is causing some to believe he has become “unmoored” by the pressure of the job.

During a special pandemic edition of “Morning Joe,” the MSNBC host skipped over the personal attacks the president made against him on Saturday — accusing him of murder — to talk about Trump’s demeanor as the death toll from the pandemic crisis hits 100,000.

“The president criticized Barack Obama, of course, for golfing, has golfed so much more than Barack Obama this far in and did it again yesterday in the midst of this crisis,. Also insulted his last opponent, re-tweeting something that called her a, quote, a ‘skank,'” the MSNBC host explained. “The constant attacks for Nancy Pelosi, at Nancy Pelosi even though America, for the most part, has come together to bend the curve.”

“This president does not seem to be anything resembling a president that wants to bring the country together,” he continued. “More and more people are concerned that he’s unmoored. And more, I think, tragically, unmoved by the nearly 100,000 dead Americans.”

