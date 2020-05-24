Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany called out by conservative on Fox News for her ‘grotesque’ behavior defending Trump

12 mins ago

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the editor of the conservative Dispatch slammed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her no-holds-barred defense of Donald Trump, calling her behavior “indefensible and grotesque.”

Speaking with host Chris Wallace, who also called out the new press secretary’s recent foray before the press, saying “I spent six years in the White House briefing room covering Ronald Reagan. I have to say, I never, and in the years since, I never saw a White House press secretary act like that. If Kayleigh McEnany had told Sam Donaldson  and me what questions we should ask, that would not have gone well,” Jonah Goldberg joined in the pile-on.

Calling McEnany’s behavior “indefensible and grotesque,” he continued, “There’s this cliche in Washington that President Trump wants a Roy Cohn as attorney general. What Donald Trump wants in a press secretary is a Twitter troll who goes on the attack, and doesn’t actually care about doing the job they have, and instead wants to impress, really, an audience of one — and then make another part of official Washington another one of these essentially cable news and Twitter gladiatorial arenas”

Ohio GOP lawmakers battling each other over state’s lockdown rules: ’I’m 6?4-290pds & won’t be pushed around!?

34 mins ago

May 24, 2020

According to a report from the Columbus Dispatch, GOP lawmakers in Ohio are engaging in battle with each other over restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, with one state representative boasting about his size in an implied physical threat.

According to the report, "So it’s come to this among conservative Republicans in the Ohio House: One is touting his physical prowess in challenging a veteran GOP state senator who had the temerity to question him. That came after the representative, freshman Rep. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, condemned Gov. Mike DeWine’s pledge to enforce health orders requiring social distancing by noting, 'I’ll continue to fight like hell not to let DeWine’s police squad threaten or bully our small business owners!'"

2020 Election

When Sarah Palin nuked Greenland

1 hour ago

May 24, 2020

A few years ago, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson hosted a debate at the Hayden Planetarium in New York on what he called the "50/50 proposition" that the universe we perceive is a computer simulation created by an outside intelligence. This was somewhere between a prank and a thought experiment: It's not clear whether Tyson actually believes that is likely or plausible, and it wasn't lost on anyone that this entire hypothesis is a way to reverse-engineer divine creation in vaguely scientific language.

