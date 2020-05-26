Kushner ridiculed for thinking he can take over and rewrite the GOP’s 2020 platform: ‘Good luck with that’
In a column for Bloomberg, former political scientist Jonathan Bernstein explained that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is doomed to failure as he takes on another task for father-in-law Donald Trump: re-doing the Republican Party platform before the 2020 election.
According to the columnist: “Good luck with that.”
As Bernstein notes, party platforms are essentially worthless exercises in public relations that are rarely adhered to, and, despite that, there is no way senior GOP officials are going to let him hijack the process and the wording.
“He [Kushner] wants a Republican Party platform so short that it can be printed on a ‘single card that fits in people’s pockets.’ This isn’t a new concept, but there’s a reason that platforms have become bloated over time and why this isn’t a fight worth winning,” the columnist wrote. “If there’s one thing pundits will tell you about party platforms, it’s that they don’t matter. That’s half correct. As electioneering tools, platforms are in fact about as unimportant as can be. After all, the only people who care about them are activists, organized interest groups and other party actors, all of whom are almost certain to vote for the party ticket in November.”
However, he notes,” The nomination process, including the drafting and adoption of the platform, generally winds up reflecting the agenda and political positions of the party as a whole. So it’s not a bad guide to what the party will do if it has the chance.”
“This is why the platforms are so bloated, and why Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, is unlikely to advance his plan,” he explained. “It’s true that (unlike in 2016) President Donald Trump’s campaign will be in total control of the Republican convention and all its committees, including the platform committee. It will probably get what it wants. But when push comes to shove, hollowing out the platform is certain to anger a lot of Republican party actors. And the gain from doing so is … just about nothing. “
Saying Kushner is welcome to try and take over the time-wasting process since, “it’s not as if the party would sue him over it,” Bernstein suggested that it is not a fight the Trump administration needs now since their president has bigger battles to fight as he falls behind in the polls.
“This is separate from the question of whether campaign staffers will try to eliminate platform items they don’t like or don’t think will play well in the election. They may try to do so, and certainly may succeed,” he wrote before warning, “But it’s one thing to take on a small number of specific groups over their platform requests; it’s another to take on every group in the party that cares about their platform language — especially with no tangible gain. Sure, it may happen anyway. But it’s a fight that wouldn’t make any sense to win.”
2020 Election
‘I don’t even listen to him anymore’: Older Florida voters revolt over Trump’s COVID-19 response
Recent polling from Florida has shown older voters flocking away from President Donald Trump and toward former Vice President Joe Biden amid the president's widely criticized handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington Post spoke with several older Florida voters who said they did not cast ballots for president in 2016 because they didn't like either Trump or Hillary Clinton, but who are now deeply alarmed by what they see as Trump's mishandling of the crisis.
2020 Election
‘No bigger fraud than Trump’: President blasted for tweets warning ‘this will be a rigged election’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued his campaign of voter suppression in his public battle against the state of California's decision to allow voters to vote by mail in the November election.
In a set of clearly desperate tweets the President declared California's election will be "rigged," a familiar refrain from his 2016 campaign. He also went back to his anti-immigrant roots, falsely accusing Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom of sending millions of ballots to "anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there."
He then continued his unsubstantiated fear-mongering, falsely warning that "professionals" will be "telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote."
2020 Election
Mike Pence names Texas as a possible alternative GOP convention site
Texas is being considered to host the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence said Monday in an interview with Fox News. Pence's comment comes after President Donald Trump threatened in a series of tweets Monday morning to pull the convention from North Carolina if the state refuses to guarantee it will be open come August.
“These national conventions literally take many months to organize and prepare,” Pence said. “The president is absolutely intent on ensuring, as we see our nation continue to make steady progress on putting the coronavirus epidemic in the past, that come this August, we’ll be able to come together in a safe and responsible venue.”