Quantcast
Connect with us

Leaked documents show how Trump White House ‘muzzled’ the CDC’s early COVID-19 warnings

Published

13 mins ago

on

New documents obtained by CNN show how the Trump White House shut down the Centers for Disease Control’s early attempts to sound the alarm about COVID-19’s spread throughout the United States.

Specifically, the documents show how the CDC in early March wanted to issue a public alert for air travelers about the dangers of flying during the COVID-19 pandemic, but then the White House delayed issuing it by a week, which CNN describes as “crucial time lost when about 66,000 European travelers were streaming into American airports every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Six current CDC employees told CNN that this incident was just one of many in which the White House put politics above public safety.

“We’ve been muzzled,” one CDC official told the network. “What’s tough is that if we would have acted earlier on what we knew and recommended, we would have saved lives and money.”

Another CDC employee accused the administration of making scientists subordinate to the president’s reelection campaign.

“The message we received in previous administrations was, you guys are the scientists,” the employee said. “That’s not the case this time. If the science that we are offering up contradicts a specific policy goal, then we are the problem.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Leaked documents show how Trump White House ‘muzzled’ the CDC’s early COVID-19 warnings

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

New documents obtained by CNN show how the Trump White House shut down the Centers for Disease Control's early attempts to sound the alarm about COVID-19's spread throughout the United States.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Morning Joe panelists examine ‘deep panic’ in Trump’s re-election campaign

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and John Heilemann agreed President Donald Trump was in a "bad place" politically, six months out from Election Day.

The "Morning Joe" host said the president's support from seniors has been wiped out by the coronavirus crisis, and Scarborough said the campaign was spending money in some reliable Trump strongholds -- which he said was a bad sign for his re-election chances.

"Time to look at your operation and see how you got in such bad shape in May, or start looking at yourself and asking why you keep inflicting damage on your own campaign," Scarborough said. "Insulting women, insulting doctors, the medical community. Donald, the conspiracy theories, they're not working."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Colorado man shoots Waffle House cook who asked him to wear a face mask

Published

52 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

A Colorado man shot a Waffle House worker who asked him to wear a face mask inside the restaurant.

Kelvin Watson was arrested and charged with attempted murder after the violent dispute last Thursday at the Aurora eatery, where employees told police a waitress had asked the man to wear a mask to place a carry-out order, reported KDVR-TV.

The 27-year-old Watson allegedly returned with a mask, which he still was not wearing, and placed a small gun on the counter after he was asked again to wear the face covering.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image