Quantcast
Connect with us

Lifelong GOP voters shred Trump’s ‘inept’ COVID-19 response — and say he sees older people as ‘dispensable’

Published

1 min ago

on

Recent polls are showing that President Donald Trump is losing support among older voters who in the past have proven to be a formidable part of his base.

In interviews with the Christian Science Monitor, some older Trump voters explain that the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which they fear will end their lives, has soured them on his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The people my age, we have become dispensable,” lifelong North Carolina Republican voter Wendy Penk tells the publication. “I’ve never seen this level of mishandling my entire life, and I was around during Richard Nixon and Watergate. This coronavirus situation has just highlighted how inept [President Trump] is.”

Mississippi Republican Ken Holmes, meanwhile, tells CSM that he broke off from Trump after the president described criticism of his handling of the disease as a “hoax.”

“[The pandemic] has just confirmed how incompetent he is and how uncaring he is for others,” fumed Holmes, who said he now plans to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

And registered Republicans Tommye and Rody Johnson tell CSM that they will be backing Biden after coming away severely disappointed in Trump’s leadership.

“This could have been an opportunity to unite the country,” Tommye Johnson explains. “We were children in World War II, and if we had that kind of leadership today, this crisis would be a different thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ahmaud Arbery involved in confrontation with father-son duo days before they killed him: neighbor

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

The father-son duo charged in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery had a confrontation with a black man less than two weeks before the Feb. 23 killing.

A neighbor told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he accompanied Gregory McMichael and son Travis McMichael on a Feb. 11 search for a man they spotted entering a nearby house that was under construction.

A motion sensor detector at the construction site alerted the property owner, who was two hours away and sent a text to neighbor Diego Perez asking for help.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

America will face ‘darkest winter in modern history’ unless it improves COVID-19 response: HHS whistleblower

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

A key federal health official will deliver a stark warning to lawmakers this week about the risks America faces if its response to COVID-19 are not improved.

CNN reports that Dr. Richard Bright, who was ousted last month from his position as the head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, plans to testify on Thursday that America will face its "darkest winter in modern history" without further measures to improve the government's ability to test and trace people infected with COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Far-right extremists exploit coronavirus fears as the outbreak becomes a lightning rod for conspiracy theorists: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

As expected, the coronavirus outbreak has become a lightning rod for conspiracy theorists across the ideological spectrum -- white supremacists, anti-vaxxers, anti-government militias, and others. And while not all the elements spreading disinformation about coronavirus are tied to the far-right, the virus is like a "dream come true for any and every hate group, snake oil salesman and everything in between," Balkan fact checker Tijana Cvjeti?anin tells POLITICO.

"Civil rights advocates have warned for months that the coronavirus could aid recruiting for the most extreme white-supremacist and neo-Nazi groups — those actively rooting for society’s collapse," POLITICO's Mark Scott and Steven Overly report. "Some online researchers say they also worry about the barrage of false messages from extremist groups feeding what the U.N. has dubbed an 'infodemic' that makes it hard to separate fact from fiction."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image