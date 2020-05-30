‘MAGA loves the Black people’: Trump blows off accusation he’s trying to incite violence with ‘MAGA NIGHT’ tweet
On his way to Florida to witness the SpaceX launch, Donald Trump stopped to talk to reporters where he dismissed a question about the intent of a Saturday morning tweet taken by many to encourage his followers to show up outside the White House on Saturday night and confront George Floyd protesters.
Earlier in the day, the president tweeted, “The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”
That led to confusion on Twitter which led to the afternoon question.
“Mr. President, are you — with your week today, are you concerned you might be stoking more racial violence?” the president was asked.
“No, not at all,” the president replied. “MAGA is ‘Make America Great Again.’ I have no idea if they were going to be here but I was just asking — I have no idea.”
“MAGA is ‘Make America Great Again'” he repeated. “By the way, they love African-American people. They love black people. MAGA loves the black people. I heard that MAGA wanted to be there. A lot of MAGA was going there be there. I have no idea if that’s true or not but they love our country.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘MAGA loves the Black people’: Trump blows off accusation he trying to incite violence with ‘MAGA NIGHT’ tweet
On his way to Florida to witness the SpaceX launch, Donald Trump stopped to talk to reporters where he dismissed a question about the intent of a Saturday morning tweet taken by many to encourage his followers to show up outside the White House on Saturday night and confront George Floyd protesters.
Earlier in the day, the president tweeted, “The professionally managed so-called ‘protesters’ at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”
2020 Election
Did Trump just signal his MAGA supporters to show up at the White House protests?
A comment Donald Trump made on Twitter has set off massive speculation Saturday morning with many wondering if the president is trying to encourage his fans to show up outside the White House on Saturday evening and confront protesters calling for justice for George Floyd.
In the tweet in question, the president wrote: "The professionally managed so-called 'protesters' at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???"
2020 Election
RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel repeatedly voted by mail — before suing California for expanding the practice
Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel frequently voted by mail before leading a lawsuit against California over the state's mail voting expansion, according to voting records.
This article originally appeared at Salon.ig
McDaniel announced on Sunday that the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the California Republican Party had sued Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom after he announced that all registered voters in the state would receive mail-in ballots for the upcoming elections.