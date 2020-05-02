Marco Rubio buried for whining about lack of SBA oversight hours after Trump ousts another watchdog

On Saturday, just hours after President Donald Trump ousted the Health and Human Services inspector general who reported on unresolved supply shortages, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) took to Twitter to complain that there is still not enough information on the loans being given to small businesses in the coronavirus stimulus.

For over 48 hours now @SBAgov has refused to provide up to date information with us on round two of #PPP. The public has a right to know how this program is being implemented & their elected representatives have a duty to exercise oversight. pic.twitter.com/SOb2ECSova — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 2, 2020

Commenters on social media piled on Rubio, pointing out he and his GOP Senate colleagues have spent years giving Trump a free pass to disregard or avoid congressional oversight.

Sen. Rubio is finding out the hard way that the lesson he and the other Senators taught Trump is that congressional oversight can be ignored . . . just like Rubio is ignoring the fact that Trump will fire the Intelligence Community Inspector General 9 and a half hours from now. https://t.co/0VqQUK0YVB — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 2, 2020

Wow man imagine if a group of people wanted to put oversight requirements in the bill and then another group of people shit all over that idea — will (@sullysulliven) May 2, 2020

Trump’s Administration doesn’t answer to you, or anyone else. Thanks Republicans. — Somewhere in Texas ☀️ (@joanneintexas) May 2, 2020

Oversight?!?!? You think you can handle it? I mean, really @marcorubio, are you just going to tweet a threat or actually do something? Writing on the wall is pretty clear and 2022 is fast approaching. — Vicki (@ReadyToRelax) May 2, 2020

Place a call to the swindlers in the White House.. — Weary with Rage (@RBnotamused) May 2, 2020

