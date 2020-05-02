Quantcast
Marco Rubio buried for whining about lack of SBA oversight hours after Trump ousts another watchdog

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

On Saturday, just hours after President Donald Trump ousted the Health and Human Services inspector general who reported on unresolved supply shortages, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) took to Twitter to complain that there is still not enough information on the loans being given to small businesses in the coronavirus stimulus.

Commenters on social media piled on Rubio, pointing out he and his GOP Senate colleagues have spent years giving Trump a free pass to disregard or avoid congressional oversight.

