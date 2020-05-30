Mayors rush to impose curfews as civil unrest rocks cities from coast-to-coast

Minneapolis was the first to impose curfews designed to prevent protests of police violence after Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew on Friday.

On Saturday other cities followed suit, with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan imposing a curfew set to start only 14 minutes after her announcement.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued a curfew for downtown LA.

We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism. To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

https://t.co/vy3XM760qb — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher also declared a curfew:

Louisville Police are enforcing a curfew tonight to stop protests. They are encouraging people to “stay home and stay safe.” I wish Breonna Taylor was safe in her home. — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 30, 2020

Here are other curfews:

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta under 9 p.m. curfew following violence, Mayor Bottoms says https://t.co/lolYyI4jET — AJC (@ajc) May 31, 2020

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

#BREAKING: SWAT and Pittsburgh Police officers now clearing the streets of downtown #Pittsburgh as a city-wide curfew is now in effect due to violent #GeorgeFloyd protests. https://t.co/3DcaekaD3d pic.twitter.com/1yq8qh71BR — KDKA (@KDKA) May 31, 2020

Cleveland, Ohio

City of Cleveland curfew beginning today at 8 p.m. & continuing to 8 a.m. tomorrow. The curfew will continue from 8 p.m. on May 31 to 8 a.m. June 1. The curfew will affect the Central Business district. Click here to view proclamation [https://t.co/X7BEicClGZ] — Tracy Carloss (@TracyCarloss) May 31, 2020

Miami, Florida

#CURFEW in effect. I have ordered a curfew of 10 pm countywide for #MiamiDade, effective Saturday, May 30, 2020. — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) May 31, 2020

Toledo, Ohio

Denver, Colorado

People marching to the capital steps arm in arm as the tear gas continues behind them. Reminder– Denver curfew is in less than an hour. ⁦@KKTV11News⁩ #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/22e69YEq8L — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) May 31, 2020

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

The City of Harrisburg is now under a curfew. Still – protestors remain downtown. It's unclear what actions, if any, police are about to take. To watch the situation LIVE click here: https://t.co/zYyxRVtouF — Ali Lanyon (@AliLanyonABC27) May 31, 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah

8pm curfew in Salt Lake thru weekend per @slcmayor . @UTNationalGuard assisting @slcpd and other police as stand off between protesters & police continues in downtown. @SHollinsD23 said she too is angry over death of George Floyd. called 4 peaceful, not violent protest — cristina flores (@Cristina2News) May 31, 2020

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati's curfew starts Saturday night. Here's what you need to know https://t.co/9rnAdDEZ2d — Enquirer (@Enquirer) May 31, 2020

Louisville, Kentucky

It’s 9 pm in Louisville and a countywide curfew is taking effect follow the latest at ⁦@courierjournal⁩ https://t.co/1P0QmvvdCk via @courierjournal — Rick Green (@KentuckyRAG) May 31, 2020

Milwaukee, Minnesota

Milwaukee's curfew starts in an hour and goes until 7 a.m. tomorrow. Everyone must go home, to work or to another convenient place. Gov't, social services and press are exempt.@MilwaukeePolice says anyone who violates the order will be arrested and fined $691. pic.twitter.com/NVRr2PNKGo — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) May 31, 2020

Charleston, South Carolina

West Hollywood, California

I’m told West Hollywood‘s curfew will remain in effect until it is lifted by the city manager @KNX1070 — Claudia Peschiutta (@ReporterClaudia) May 31, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina