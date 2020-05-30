Mayors rush to impose curfews as civil unrest rocks cities from coast-to-coast
Minneapolis was the first to impose curfews designed to prevent protests of police violence after Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew on Friday.
On Saturday other cities followed suit, with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan imposing a curfew set to start only 14 minutes after her announcement.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued a curfew for downtown LA.
We will always protect free speech and Angelenos’ right to live without fear of violence or vandalism. To increase safety for demonstrators, law enforcement and all citizens of Los Angeles, we are putting a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
https://t.co/vy3XM760qb
— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 30, 2020
Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher also declared a curfew:
Louisville Police are enforcing a curfew tonight to stop protests. They are encouraging people to “stay home and stay safe.”
I wish Breonna Taylor was safe in her home.
— Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) May 30, 2020
Here are other curfews:
Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta under 9 p.m. curfew following violence, Mayor Bottoms says https://t.co/lolYyI4jET
— AJC (@ajc) May 31, 2020
Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
#BREAKING: SWAT and Pittsburgh Police officers now clearing the streets of downtown #Pittsburgh as a city-wide curfew is now in effect due to violent #GeorgeFloyd protests. https://t.co/3DcaekaD3d pic.twitter.com/1yq8qh71BR
— KDKA (@KDKA) May 31, 2020
Cleveland, Ohio
City of Cleveland curfew beginning today at 8 p.m. & continuing to 8 a.m. tomorrow. The curfew will continue from 8 p.m. on May 31 to 8 a.m. June 1. The curfew will affect the Central Business district. Click here to view proclamation [https://t.co/X7BEicClGZ]
— Tracy Carloss (@TracyCarloss) May 31, 2020
Miami, Florida
#CURFEW in effect. I have ordered a curfew of 10 pm countywide for #MiamiDade, effective Saturday, May 30, 2020.
— Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) May 31, 2020
Toledo, Ohio
Mayor @wadekaps statement on curfew and protests @city_of_toledo pic.twitter.com/siUNw2z48v
— Tyler Paley (@TylerPaley) May 31, 2020
Denver, Colorado
People marching to the capital steps arm in arm as the tear gas continues behind them. Reminder– Denver curfew is in less than an hour. @KKTV11News #GeorgeFloydprotest pic.twitter.com/22e69YEq8L
— Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) May 31, 2020
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
The City of Harrisburg is now under a curfew. Still – protestors remain downtown. It's unclear what actions, if any, police are about to take. To watch the situation LIVE click here: https://t.co/zYyxRVtouF
— Ali Lanyon (@AliLanyonABC27) May 31, 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah
8pm curfew in Salt Lake thru weekend per @slcmayor . @UTNationalGuard assisting @slcpd and other police as stand off between protesters & police continues in downtown. @SHollinsD23 said she too is angry over death of George Floyd. called 4 peaceful, not violent protest
— cristina flores (@Cristina2News) May 31, 2020
Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati's curfew starts Saturday night. Here's what you need to know https://t.co/9rnAdDEZ2d
— Enquirer (@Enquirer) May 31, 2020
Louisville, Kentucky
It’s 9 pm in Louisville and a countywide curfew is taking effect follow the latest at @courierjournal https://t.co/1P0QmvvdCk via @courierjournal
— Rick Green (@KentuckyRAG) May 31, 2020
Milwaukee, Minnesota
Milwaukee's curfew starts in an hour and goes until 7 a.m. tomorrow. Everyone must go home, to work or to another convenient place. Gov't, social services and press are exempt.@MilwaukeePolice says anyone who violates the order will be arrested and fined $691. pic.twitter.com/NVRr2PNKGo
— Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) May 31, 2020
Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston-area leaders announce county-wide curfew, 11 p.m.-7 a.m., amid ongoing protests. #chsnewshttps://t.co/yoC0QA6jFQ pic.twitter.com/HW2cSFtSGi
— ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) May 31, 2020
West Hollywood, California
I’m told West Hollywood‘s curfew will remain in effect until it is lifted by the city manager @KNX1070
— Claudia Peschiutta (@ReporterClaudia) May 31, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina
This curfew is effective immediately starting tonight until Monday, June 1. https://t.co/KjFIDZzTMd
— WIS News 10 (@wis10) May 31, 2020