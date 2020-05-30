Quantcast
Mayors rush to impose curfews as civil unrest rocks cities from coast-to-coast

Published

4 mins ago

on

Minneapolis was the first to impose curfews designed to prevent protests of police violence after Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a curfew on Friday.

On Saturday other cities followed suit, with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan imposing a curfew set to start only 14 minutes after her announcement.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has issued a curfew for downtown LA.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher also declared a curfew:

Here are other curfews:

Atlanta, Georgia

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Cleveland, Ohio

Miami, Florida

Toledo, Ohio

Denver, Colorado

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Salt Lake City, Utah

Cincinnati, Ohio

Louisville, Kentucky

Milwaukee, Minnesota

Charleston, South Carolina

West Hollywood, California

Columbia, South Carolina


