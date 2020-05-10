Mike Pence’s office says he has no intention of following CDC quarantine rules after contact with COVID-19 positive staff

Bloomberg News reported that Vice President Mike Pence had officially decided to self-quarantine after one of his staffers came down with the coronavirus. However, Pence’s office has now announced that Pence has no intention of following social-distancing rules.

Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine. Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” said Devin O’Malley, Pence’s spokesperson.

According to the Center for Disease Control, if you feel healthy but recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, you should “stay home until 14 days after your last exposure.”

Pence came in contact with dozens of people, including CEOs, who he told to remove their masks while in Iowa. Leading up to that moment, he’d been with his staffer who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Bloomberg News, Pence had decided to lock himself down after it was discovered his press secretary had tested positive for the coronavirus. But that was discounted by the Pence office. The Pence staffer did not come in contact with President Donald Trump but she did with the president’s staff, including her husband Stephen Miller.

“Pence tested negative for coronavirus infection on Sunday, one of the people said. He and Trump have been tested regularly. He’s staying at his home at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington out of an abundance of caution, said the people, who asked not to be identified because his isolation hasn’t been publicly announced,” said Bloomberg.

Given Pence’s contact with so many people, anyone who came in contact with Pence over the past few days should probably also self-isolate to protect the White House’s spread of the virus in keeping with the CDC’s guidelines.

On Sunday senior adviser Kevin Hassett said that the White House was a “scary” place to go to work right now, given the recent diagnoses.