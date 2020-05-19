Quantcast
Connect with us

Morning Joe explains why Trump’s claim about taking hydroxychloroquine is nonsense

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough dismissed President Donald Trump’s claims about taking hydroxychloroquine as lies.

The president announced Monday that he was taking the anti-malarial drug to prevent the coronavirus, despite doubts about its effectiveness and concerns about deadly side effects, but the “Morning Joe” host doesn’t believe him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m sorry, but I have got to believe that Donald Trump is lying right now about taking this drug that his own administration said actually can kill you, doesn’t give you the positive effects and, in fact, can cause situations, especially in people that are older like and obese like him, and can cause real health damage to those type of people,” Scarborough said. “It is bad for Donald Trump, but more to the point, because I don’t believe Donald Trump is taking this, it sends a really dangerous message to people who follow him and follow him blindly. It could be — like, listening to Donald Trump yesterday will be hazardous to Americans’ health.”

Scarborough said the president’s dubious claim was likely intended as a distraction from his failures, which have led to more than 90,000 deaths, and corruption, such as the firing of an inspector general investigating a possibly illegal arms deal with Saudi Arabia.

“You have to believe this White House physician understands that the Trump White House is going to end,” Scarborough said. “When it ends, he’s got to keep his reputation. He’s got to keep his medical license.”

The Food and Drug Administration has cautioned against its use outside of a clinical trial, and the Veterans Administration found hydroxychloroquine could kill some patients, and Scarborough doesn’t believe a doctor would prescribe it to the president.

“Any doctor prescribing that for political purposes, I’ve got to say, puts himself or herself in a very difficult position,” he said. “So I just don’t believe the president is taking something that his own administration says will kill him.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Morning Joe explains why Trump’s claim about taking hydroxychloroquine is nonsense

Published

1 min ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough dismissed President Donald Trump's claims about taking hydroxychloroquine as lies.

The president announced Monday that he was taking the anti-malarial drug to prevent the coronavirus, despite doubts about its effectiveness and concerns about deadly side effects, but the "Morning Joe" host doesn't believe him.

"I'm sorry, but I have got to believe that Donald Trump is lying right now about taking this drug that his own administration said actually can kill you, doesn't give you the positive effects and, in fact, can cause situations, especially in people that are older like and obese like him, and can cause real health damage to those type of people," Scarborough said. "It is bad for Donald Trump, but more to the point, because I don't believe Donald Trump is taking this, it sends a really dangerous message to people who follow him and follow him blindly. It could be -- like, listening to Donald Trump yesterday will be hazardous to Americans' health."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Eric and Donald Trump Jr are in a race to become the family’s worst member: conservative columnist

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

In a biting column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis expressed his disgust with Donald Trump's two elder sons, Don Jr. and Eric, saying their comments on the events of the day appears to be a contest to take the title of worst Trump.

Lewis, who left the Republican Party specifically because of President Trump, began by noting that Eric made the rounds on TV over the weekend and attacked Democrats, telling Jeanine Pirro on Fox News, "... the COVID-19 shutdowns are a 'cognizant strategy' meant to hurt his father’s re-election chances," before adding, "And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida removes data scientist who refused to manipulate COVID-19 numbers to support reopening

Published

44 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

The architect and manager of Florida's coronavirus dashboard says she has been removed from her post because she refused to manipulate data.

The online dashboard has been a valuable resource for researchers, reporters and the public to access and review COVID-19 cases, testing and death data, and had won wide praise for its transparency and accessibility, reported Florida Today.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image