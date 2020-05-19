Morning Joe pinpoints when Donald Trump did ‘more damage to his campaign than any Democrat ever could’
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough identified the moment where President Donald Trump may have irreparably harmed his re-election chances.
The “Morning Joe” host has been saying that elections are often won in the spring, when candidates establish their identities with voters, or have one established for them by their opponent.
“Elections used to be won after Labor Day, and they did when I was younger, growing up,” Scarborough said. “Traditionally, you had the campaign starting date the day after Labor Day. Now, elections seem to be won or lost, if you look back at history, except for 2016, in May, in April, in May, in June.”
Scarborough believes the president still has a path to re-election, but he said his response to the coronavirus crisis would define his first term.
“I’m believing more and more that he is blocking himself out of a White House victory right now in May,” Scarborough said. “I think historians may look back, and if he loses the election, they’ll say, ‘You know what, he lost it in April and May, when he was talking about disinfectants, when he was talking about sticking lights inside of stomachs, when he was talking about hydroxychloroquine, talking about taking it, when he was at war with the Health and Human Services Department that he was in charge of, when he was at war with the Centers for Disease Control that he’s in charge of, when he was at war with the Food and Drug Administration that he is in charge of, when he is at war with the Veterans Affairs Administration that he is in charge of, when he was at war with Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, who works in his administration, when he put himself at war with every doctor or every scientist or every person who had spent their entire life planning for this moment when it came to vaccines.'”
“The president decided to reassign that person during the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic that will kill 100,000 Americans in the coming weeks,” Scarborough added. “We’ll cross that 100,000 threshold. Americans are going to — I think historians, Americans are going to look back to these months and decide, this is when Donald Trump did more damage to his campaign than any Democrat ever could.”
2020 Election
Trump to pull National Guard off COVID-19 duties one day before their benefits would kick in: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's administration is recalling National Guard members assisting in states with coronavirus pandemic efforts just before many become eligible for extra benefits from the federal government.
The report states the guardsmen face a “hard stop ... just one day shy of many members becoming eligible for key federal benefits, according to a senior FEMA official."
In a May 12 call obtained by Politico, "The official also acknowledged during the call that the June 24 deadline means that thousands of members who first deployed in late March will find themselves with only 89 days of duty credit, one short of the 90-day threshold for qualifying for early retirement and education benefits under the Post-9/11 GI bill."
2020 Election
‘Flashing red warning sign’: Morning Joe analyst speculates on what Trump campaign spending reveals
President Donald Trump is pouring campaign funds into battleground states he won in 2016, and MSNBC's John Heilemann said that should be a "flashing red warning sign" for his re-election chances.
The "Morning Joe" contributor told host Joe Scarborough that recent indicators show the president is concerned about losing support from his base, which he said was dangerous position for an incumbent.
"Think about the 'Obamagate' thing, Joe, all the stuff you're talking about," Heilemann said. "We talked earlier about the notion of elections, especially with incumbents, won or lost in the spring of the election year, not the fall. You're Donald Trump -- what's the Obamagate thing? About in all of these conspiracy theories, purely about your base, right? All base reinforcements, not about expanding your vote."
2020 Election
‘Steamrolled’ Republicans fuming after Trump leaves them in the dark over IG firing: ‘We deserve an explanation’
According to a report from Politico, Republican lawmakers have been left in an awkward position by Donald Trump after he fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick -- and provided them no talking points or explanation to defend his decision.
The report notes, "Senate Republicans find themselves in a familiar place: steamrolled by President Donald Trump’s purge of government watchdogs and offering little indication of how they plan to stop him," before adding, that the president has failed to offer "a clear explanation for his decision, as required by law.”