MSNBC host ridicules Trump campaign’s rip-off of the ‘The View’ stocked with ‘grifters’
MSNBC host Joy Reid heaped ridicule on Donald Trump campaign’s painfully awkward rip-off of ABC’s “The View,” saying the campaign has stocked it with grifters looking for a paycheck who have been floating around the president.
In a segment on how the Trump campaign has been raking in cash — and enriching the president’s campaign manager Brad Parscale — host Reid took note of the online program “The Right View” that features Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, Kimberly Guilfoyle (who is dating Don Jr.), campaign adviser Katrina Pierson and White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp who is married to conservative gadfly Matt Schlapp.
“Now we have the latest example of Trump hangers-on trying to trade their loyalty to Trump for fame and fortune, host Reid began. “A talk show featuring four lady Trumpers set to launch, calling themselves ‘The Right View,’ a very unsubtle play on the popular ABC show ‘The View.'”
Noting that the original “View” launched just under 20 years ago under Barbara Walters which also included conservative women, Red added, “This show, it’s a little bit different. One of the co-hosts, a Trump 2020 senior adviser named Mercedes Schlapp told a conservative news outlet that the goal is, to quote ‘make talk shows great again by breaking through the mainstream media’s deception.'”
But isn’t it a wee bit deceptive to build your thing to break through the media lies about Trump by copying another show?” she asked before adding, “and making it clear in your promo that you’re copying that show?”
She then shared Black Twitter’s response to the new talk show entry with a clip from “Coming To America.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Ivanka Trump buried in scorn in India for tone deaf comments about impoverished teen: report
According to a report from Reuters, first daughter Ivanka Trump is being buried in scorn over a Friday tweet about an impoverished young woman in India who cycled her wounded father roughly 750 miles due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
The report states that TYrump tweeted, "“15 yr old Jyoti Kumari, carried her wounded father to their home village on the back of her bicycle covering +1,200 km over 7 days. This beautiful feat of endurance & love has captured the imagination of the Indian people and the cycling federation!”
2020 Election
Lobbyists losing jobs in droves as Trump’s economy collapses: report
According to a report from Politico, the economic collapse that is a direct result of the botched White House response to the coronavirus pandemic is leading to mass firings of lobbyists in Washington whose services are no longer needed as money gets tight.
The report notes that the pandemic has hit K Street hard and massive cost-cutting is underway -- including as high as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce "which recently doled out millions in bonuses to executives and was feeling so flush in December that it seriously considered purchasing a Super Bowl ad."
2020 Election
Trump considering moving pandemic response office to Mike Pompeo’s State Dept: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's White House is pondering moving the office overseeing global pandemics to the State Department under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The report notes that "The proposal, discussed during a National Security Council deputies committee meeting on Thursday, already has set off a turf battle between the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. USAID officials were surprised and perplexed by the idea, which could lead them to lose control of significant funds and authorities."