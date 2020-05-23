MSNBC host ridicules Trump campaign’s rip-off of the ‘The View’ stocked with ‘grifters’

MSNBC host Joy Reid heaped ridicule on Donald Trump campaign’s painfully awkward rip-off of ABC’s “The View,” saying the campaign has stocked it with grifters looking for a paycheck who have been floating around the president.

In a segment on how the Trump campaign has been raking in cash — and enriching the president’s campaign manager Brad Parscale — host Reid took note of the online program “The Right View” that features Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, Kimberly Guilfoyle (who is dating Don Jr.), campaign adviser Katrina Pierson and White House adviser Mercedes Schlapp who is married to conservative gadfly Matt Schlapp.

“Now we have the latest example of Trump hangers-on trying to trade their loyalty to Trump for fame and fortune, host Reid began. “A talk show featuring four lady Trumpers set to launch, calling themselves ‘The Right View,’ a very unsubtle play on the popular ABC show ‘The View.'”

Noting that the original “View” launched just under 20 years ago under Barbara Walters which also included conservative women, Red added, “This show, it’s a little bit different. One of the co-hosts, a Trump 2020 senior adviser named Mercedes Schlapp told a conservative news outlet that the goal is, to quote ‘make talk shows great again by breaking through the mainstream media’s deception.'”

But isn’t it a wee bit deceptive to build your thing to break through the media lies about Trump by copying another show?” she asked before adding, “and making it clear in your promo that you’re copying that show?”

She then shared Black Twitter’s response to the new talk show entry with a clip from “Coming To America.”

Watch below: