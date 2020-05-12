Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika may have set Trump off by calling him a ‘little baby’

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski poured ridicule and scorn on President Donald Trump for running away “like a little baby” from women reporters asking him questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Morning Joe” hosts played video multiple times of the spectacle, which they agreed had been motivated by Trump’s racism and misogyny, and said the president looked weak and small during the exchange.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very disturbing,” Brzezinski said. “It’s freaking nuts — really weird.”

“He sure looked weak,” Scarborough agreed. “Also, of course, what a racist response to a CBS reporter [Weijia Jiang]. I think she’s from West Virginia, if I’m not mistaken.”

Trump lashed out and then abruptly ended a Rose Garden news conference when Weijia, who was born in China and grew up in West Virginia, challenged the president to explain why global testing rates mattered when Americans were dying by the thousands each day and then CNN’s Kaitlan Collins followed up.

“He got chased off,” Scarborough said, laughing. “He got chased off by two reporters. Kaitlin Collins, actually, asked him a question.”

“He ran away,” Brzezinski said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like he’d say, like a little baby,” Scarborough said. “Unbelievable.”

About 20 minutes later, the president smeared Scarborough as a murderer and called for a cold case investigation of a former congressional staffer who died in 2001 from a heart condition while working in his office.

“Why don’t you stop tweeting?” Scarborough said, moments later. “Why don’t you turn off the television, and why don’t you start working, okay? You do your job, we’ll do ours. America will be much better off for that. Just go, turn off the TV, Donald.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘We’re angry and scared’: Tesla worker lashes out at Elon Musk for reopening California plant

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week said he was defying public health protocols to reopen an Alameda County car manufacturing plant in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Musk, who in recent weeks has come under fire for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, said on Monday that he was willing to risk arrest to restart work at his plant.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump smears Joe Scarborough and calls for cold case investigation: ‘Did he get away with murder? Some people think so’

Published

14 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump accused MSNBC's Joe Scarborough of murder -- and urged authorities to open a cold case investigation.

Trump has lobbed allegations against the "Morning Joe" host, a former friend turned daily critic, related to the death of one of his congressional staffers in 2001, including as recently as last week.

"When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida," Trump tweeted. "Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Openly racist’ Trump stomped out of his press conference because he knew he blew it: ex-White House official

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart lambasted Donald Trump on Tuesday morning for his meltdown before the press late Monday, where he walked out on reporters after making what appeared to be a racist comment to one Chinese-American White HOuze correspondent.

Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, Lockhart expressed disgust with the president's actions and demeanor during the press availability that ended abruptly.

"Yesterday when he got agitated after a reporter asked him a question and he said, 'go ask china,'" host Camerota began. "This is a Chinese-American reporter-- I don't know if President Trump knew that. I don't know what was in President Trump's head. But why would a reporter go ask China? Why isn't President Trump talking to China since he seems very angry at China, though he also continues to praise President Xi and President Xi's response? I mean, it's been quite a mixed message on China, and why is President Trump trying to outsource that to a reporter?"

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image