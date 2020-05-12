MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika may have set Trump off by calling him a ‘little baby’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski poured ridicule and scorn on President Donald Trump for running away “like a little baby” from women reporters asking him questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Morning Joe” hosts played video multiple times of the spectacle, which they agreed had been motivated by Trump’s racism and misogyny, and said the president looked weak and small during the exchange.

“It’s very disturbing,” Brzezinski said. “It’s freaking nuts — really weird.”

“He sure looked weak,” Scarborough agreed. “Also, of course, what a racist response to a CBS reporter [Weijia Jiang]. I think she’s from West Virginia, if I’m not mistaken.”

Trump lashed out and then abruptly ended a Rose Garden news conference when Weijia, who was born in China and grew up in West Virginia, challenged the president to explain why global testing rates mattered when Americans were dying by the thousands each day and then CNN’s Kaitlan Collins followed up.

“He got chased off,” Scarborough said, laughing. “He got chased off by two reporters. Kaitlin Collins, actually, asked him a question.”

“He ran away,” Brzezinski said.

“Like he’d say, like a little baby,” Scarborough said. “Unbelievable.”

About 20 minutes later, the president smeared Scarborough as a murderer and called for a cold case investigation of a former congressional staffer who died in 2001 from a heart condition while working in his office.

“Why don’t you stop tweeting?” Scarborough said, moments later. “Why don’t you turn off the television, and why don’t you start working, okay? You do your job, we’ll do ours. America will be much better off for that. Just go, turn off the TV, Donald.”